"Hopefully more fighters follow suit" - Jake Paul lauds Francis Ngannou for 'creating history' by leaving UFC and receiving biggest payday

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou are not strangers to one another. The pair have held a line of communication for some time now, with 'The Predator' once claiming that, when he was still under contract with the UFC, the promotion had threatened to sue his agent over alleged talks with Jake Paul's team.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that 'The Problem Child' has been complimentary of the Cameroonian knockout artist's ability to break away from the UFC's iron grip. Now, he has come out to congratulate Francis Ngannou on creating history by securing a bout with Tyson Fury, without the UFC's aid.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Jake Paul was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming Fury vs Ngannou matchup. Always a supporter of the former UFC heavyweight champion, 'The Problem Child' said the following:

"I'm happy for him, and I think he's created history by showing other UFC fighters that they can make so much more money by being in control of their own destiny, which is also what Nate Diaz is doing. You know, this should be Nate Diaz's biggest payday. That's for sure going to be Francis' biggest payday, and hopefully more fighters follow suit."

Paul and Ngannou have a recent history of working together to try and improve some of the terms that fellow fighters are subjected to by contracts like those issued by the UFC. Currently, Jake Paul is also working alongside middleweight legend Anderson Silva to create a fighter's association for MMA fighters.

Will Jake Paul have a rematch with Tommy Fury after he fights Nate Diaz?

While Francis Ngannou is now scheduled to face Tyson Fury in October under exhibition rules, Jake Paul has already faced one of the Fury brothers. One of his most heated rivals was Tommy Fury, 'The Gypsy King's' younger brother.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Tommy Fury says he will rematch Jake Paul in October if KSI doesn’t fight at 185lbs twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tommy Fury says he will rematch Jake Paul in October if KSI doesn’t fight at 185lbs twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BfvyrQJI6q

Unfortunately, for 'The Problem Child', he lost the bout against Tommy Fury. However, he is adamant about booking a rematch sooner rather than later, especially due to the competitive nature of their bout. Fury, meanwhile, recently claimed he'll rematch Paul in October if KSI refuses to fight him at 185 pounds.

That, however, could be too quick a turnaround for Paul, who fights next month on August 5. He'll have little time to recover and prepare.

