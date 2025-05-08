How would a Belal Muhammad win at UFC 315 affect Islam Makhachev's next move?

Islam Makhachev's next move will depend on the outcome of UFC 315, when Belal Muhammad defends his welterweight championship against Jack Della Maddalena. There has been plenty of speculation regarding Makhachev's future at 155 pounds, but fans will get more answers on Saturday night.

Ad

Muhammad's title defense against Della Maddalena will mark his first since dethroning Leon Edwards last July and will legitimize his title reign should he earn the win. 'Remember the Name' has expressed his desire to cement his legacy as an all-time great by defeating the top contenders available.

Makhachev has also expressed a similar desire as he had made it known that he would like to move up to welterweight and become a two-division champion.

Ad

Trending

The reigning lightweight champion is currently the No.1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter and could possibly even strengthen his argument in the GOAT debates should he achieve double champ status.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Despite the ambitions of Makhachev, his friendship with Muhammad is one major dilemna that has thrown a wrench into his welterweight plans.

If Muhammad defeats Della Maddalena at UFC 315, Makhachev will likely remain at 155 pounds and defend his title against Ilia Topuria in what would be a massive bout for the promotion. The Dagestani and Topuria have been linked to a super fight for the better part of a year and could become a reality if Muhammad retains the title.

Ad

If Della Maddalena dethrones Muhammad, Makhachev would have a clear path to a title shot. The Dagestani set the record for most consecutive successful lightweight title defenses, so he would certainly have the credentials to request an immediate welterweight title shot.

Check out Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev's friendly interaction below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Could Islam Makhachev challenge Belal Muhammad if he wins at UFC 315?

One theory that has recently been discussed has been Islam Makhachev abandoning the pact he made with Belal Muhammad and challenging him should he retain his welterweight championship at UFC 315.

The speculation was a debated topic after a recent photo of Makhachev and Hunter Campbell in Dagestan circulated on social media.

Ad

During his pre-fight media availability ahead of UFC 315, Muhammad responded when asked whether Makhachev could be setting his sights on him next. 'Remember the Name' dismissed that idea and mentioned that the lightweight champion and Khabib Nurmagomedov take loyalty seriously:

"No, I don't think they would do that. I talk to Khabib all the time, he messaged me the other day. So, like I said, some guys are so big about loyalty and I'm the same way."

Ad

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments about Islam Makhachev possibly challenging him below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.