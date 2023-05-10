How common is Achilles injury in UFC? Here are 3 fighters who suffered it

Injuries are nothing new to UFC fighters. It is simply part of a mixed martial artist's life and comes with the territory of wanting to succeed in the sport. Training, whether it's sparring or strength and conditioning, can lead to injuries that fighters have no choice but to work through.

Some injuries are more serious than others, causing fighters competing under Dana White's banner to withdraw from scheduled matchups from time to time. This past Saturday, Belal Muhammad faced Gilbert Burns in a bout that featured two injured fighters.

'Durinho' injured his left shoulder early in the bout after scoring a takedown that caused him to land awkwardly on his shoulder. Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad stepped inside the octagon with a sprained ankle that looked swollen and bruised at the weigh-ins, causing concern among fans.

However, he isn't the only fighter to fight with an injured ankle. Many MMA fighters have sustained injuries to their Achilles tendon. It remains one of the rarer injuries in the promotion, but this list goes over three MMA fighters who have suffered Achilles tendon injuries.

#3. Jason Saggo, former UFC fighter

Most fans don't remember who Jason Saggo is. The former lightweight is noted for his bouts with Paul Felder and Gilbert Burns, both of which he lost. While he managed to drag 'The Irish Dragon' into a split-decision war, he wasn't as fortunate against 'Durinho,' who subsequently knocked him out.

However, after his loss to Paul Felder, the Canadian 155-pounder was booked to face Marcin Bandel at UFC Fight Night 64. Unfortunately, he suffered a crippling injury during a sparring session ahead of his bout with his foe. After planting his foot on the ground, his Achilles tendon ruptured.

SevereMMA.com @SevereMMA Video - UFC fighter Jason Saggo rupturing his Achilles tendon in training severemma.com/2015/03/video-… http://t.co/ebz7eJoOXW Video - UFC fighter Jason Saggo rupturing his Achilles tendon in training severemma.com/2015/03/video-… http://t.co/ebz7eJoOXW

The injury took place back in 2015 and sidelined Jason Saggo for the rest of the year. Fortunately, he made a triumphant return at UFC 196, defeating Justin Salas via first-round TKO before scoring a second consecutive win over Leandro Silva, this time via split decision.

That, however, was Jason Saggo's final win in the promotion as he subsequently lost his next two fights, with future welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns booting him from the promotion with a first-round knockout. Saggo subsequently fought at BTC 4: Vendetta, defeating Adam Assenza via submission in 2018.

In 2023, it remains the last fight on his MMA record.

#2. Devonte Smith, former UFC fighter

The lightweight division has seen numerous prospects come and go. It has been the promotion's most talent-rich weight class for some time now. Unfortunately, not every prospect lives up to the hype that initially surrounded them. Such was the case of Devonte Smith.

He made his UFC debut after wowing Dana White with a first-round knockout win over Joseph Lowry in Dana White's Contender Series. At that point in time, 'King Kage' had won eight fights while only having a single loss on his record. Furthermore, not a single one of his wins came via decision.

His debut and sophomore fights under Dana White's banner went exactly as everyone expected, with Devonte Smith scoring first-round knockouts in both bouts. Unfortunately, his subsequent fight against Khama Worthy led to a surprising upset at UFC 241, with Worthy KO'ing him in the first round.

After his loss, Smith's fortunes only worsened as he tore his Achilles tendon during a sparring session with Sodiq Yussuf. The required surgery and the subsequent recovery period kept 'King Kage' out of action for two years before he finally returned at UFC Fight Night 184.

It was a return to form as he TKO'd Justin Jaynes in the second round. Unfortunately, his triumphant return was not a sign of things to come, as he lost his next two bouts prior to being released by the promotion in mid-2022. He is yet to fight since his exit from the UFC.

#1. Georges St-Pierre, former UFC fighter

Canadian great Georges St-Pierre is one of the most legendary fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. He is frequently mentioned as being part of the sport's Mount Rushmore by fans and fighters alike. The former UFC two-division champion has enjoyed a storied career of ups and downs.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Mar16.2013



9 years ago today,



Georges St-Pierre defeated Nick Diaz in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec. Mar16.20139 years ago today,Georges St-Pierre defeated Nick Diaz in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec. https://t.co/au5umiCY2B

At UFC 158, he faced MMA cult icon Nick Diaz in a grudge match. Despite the damning accusations that Stockton's finest launched in 'GSP's' direction, it was, in fact, the Canadian legend who stepped inside the octagon with something holding him back. Towards the end of his training camp, St-Pierre suffered a minor injury.

The injury in question was to his Achilles tendon. Fortunately, it wasn't severe enough to result in a tear of the tendon. Furthermore, 'GSP' emerged victorious against Nick Diaz with a convincing performance in what ended up being his penultimate fight in the welterweight division.

