How a difficult childhood failed to stop John Lineker: “I never saw it as a problem” 

John Lineker opened up about his difficult childhood.

Over the last 15 years, Lineker has created a better life for himself and his family by succeeding in mixed martial arts. Before solidifying himself as a superstar, ‘Hands of Stone’ overcame a less fortunate upbringing to become the man he is today.

During an interview with ONE, ‘Hands of Stone’ had this to say about his childhood:

“I had a difficult childhood. I grew up in a humble family, which always struggled to have things. My father always worked hard, and he never missed anything for our family. Of course, sometimes I wanted to buy something, I wanted to have a snack and I didn't have the money to buy it. But the basics never lacked. And I never saw it as a problem.”

John Lineker fought under the ONE banner for the first time in October 2019 with a professional MMA record of 31-9. He quickly put the bantamweight division on notice by winning three consecutive fights, including two by knockout.

In March 2022, ‘Hands of Stone’ achieved greatness by knocking out Bibiano Fernandes to become a world champion. Unfortunately for him, Lineker’s title reign didn’t last long after enduring a two-fight series against Fabricio Andrade, leading to a no-contest and a TKO loss.

On Aug. 4, Lineker began his journey back to a title shot by knocking out Kim Jae Woong. He now looks to continue building momentum in his upcoming fight against Stephen Loman, scheduled for Sept. 29 at ONE Fight Night 14.

Stephen Loman vs. John Lineker will take place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with three female world championship matchups ending the night. The event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.