How did fitness influencer 'Joesthetics' Jo Lindner die? Explaining possible connection between steroids and aneurysm 

Prominent body-builder and social media influencer Jo Lindner, also known as 'Joesthetics', recently passed away at the age of just 30.

Lindner's girlfriend Nicha uploaded a post on Instagram sharing the devastating news and said that the influencer's death had been the result of an aneurysm.

In the caption of the post, Nicha shared details of her final moments with 'Joesthetics' and said that the 30-year-old had been experiencing neck pain a few days prior to his untimely demise.

"Yesterday he past away by aneurysm .. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me .. then..we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 ..he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it… until it too late."

An aneurysm is caused by the thinning or weakening of the blood vessels, resulting in the enlargement or rupturing of an artery.

Fans have been speculating about the role of performance-enhancing drugs and if they could have possibly contributed to his death.

The All American @uma_johnny Bodybuilder Jo Lindner, known online as ‘Joesthetics,’ dead at 30. Jo Lindner, better known as the bodybuilding influencer “Joesthetics,” died of a sudden aneurysm. While he admitted using steroids, he also underwent plasmapheresis after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Bodybuilder Jo Lindner, known online as ‘Joesthetics,’ dead at 30. Jo Lindner, better known as the bodybuilding influencer “Joesthetics,” died of a sudden aneurysm. While he admitted using steroids, he also underwent plasmapheresis after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. https://t.co/RWaxFigPqC

It should be noted that no official connection has been detected between Lindner's death and his alleged use of steroids. Also, a person can suffer an aneurysm in the absence of steroids. So, it is not necessary for the two to have any connection.

Jo Lindner: 'Joesthetics' was worried about suffering a heart attack.

The news of Jo Lindner's death came as a shock to many in the fitness industry. There was an outpouring of love and tributes by many of 'Joesthetics' fans on social media. Several people took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the bodybuilder.

Mark Walter @bodybldgfan Gotta watch out for that mystery neck pain.

Unfortunately a lot of bodybuilders today don't pay attention to their cardiovascular health. @DailyLoud 30 is way too youngGotta watch out for that mystery neck pain.Unfortunately a lot of bodybuilders today don't pay attention to their cardiovascular health. @DailyLoud 30 is way too young 😥 Gotta watch out for that mystery neck pain. 🏥 Unfortunately a lot of bodybuilders today don't pay attention to their cardiovascular health.

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove @DailyLoud Nah this is heartbreaking man I can’t imagine how she feeling @DailyLoud Nah this is heartbreaking man I can’t imagine how she feeling

KKAllDay @ccpov @DailyLoud Such sad news. May he rest in peace @DailyLoud Such sad news. May he rest in peace

Prior to his demise, 'Joesthetics' had done an interview with Bradley Marten for Bradley Martyn Raw Talk. During his time there, the bodybuilder had revealed that he suffered from ripping muscle disease which could make the muscles extremely sensitive to movement and cause them to contract upon a bump or contact.

"The heart is also a muscle, that’s my biggest concern that what if I get such a bad cramp that my heart gets a cramp... That makes me scared. That's why I'm staying away from bodybuilding competitions too much."

