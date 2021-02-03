How many former UFC stars fight in the PFL?

Around 20 former UFC fighters currently fight in the PFL.

This number generally fluctuates, as some fighters switch back and forth with other promotions.

The current PFL roster includes big names such as former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, and former UFC welterweight title challenger and former Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald.

The PFL has several former UFC fighters within its ranks

The PFL organizes MMA fights in six different weight classes – men’s featherweight, women’s lightweight, men’s lightweight, men’s welterweight, men’s light heavyweight, and men’s heavyweight. Listed below are the names of the former UFC fighters who presently fight in the PFL.

1. Men’s featherweight – Sheymon Moraes, Tyler Diamond.

2. Women’s lightweight – Cindy Dandois.

3. Men’s lightweight – Anthony Pettis, Marcin Held, Clay Collard, Johnny Case, Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

4. Men’s welterweight – Joao Zeferino, David Michaud, Rory MacDonald.

5. Men’s light heavyweight – Dan Spohn, Tom Lawlor, Jordan Johnson, Cezar Ferreira, Chris Camozzi.

Advertisement

6. Men’s heavyweight – Fabricio Werdum, Justin Willis, Jared Rosholt, Francimar Barroso.

Fabricio Werdum had words of high praise for the PFL after parting ways with the UFC

Following Fabricio Werdum's amazing first-round submission win over Alexander Gustafsson in July 2020, his final fight in the UFC, the former UFC heavyweight kingpin signed with the PFL. Speaking to ESPN, Werdum suggested that the PFL’s season format was one of the reasons he signed with the company. Vai Cavalo stated:

"It was a very good negotiation with them, and I know this event is getting very strong…I have fought for 23 years and this is my dream. I want to fight maybe twice in one night. I love the idea. You have one fight, you win, you go again.”

“I want to enjoy the moment because it's so hard for us to stop fighting. Imagine, all my life I have fought, and one day, I have to stop. For sure, I know that. Maybe two years. But imagine I'm the PFL champion at [age] 44? I know I can."

O brasileiro 🇧🇷 @FabricioWerdum deu uma verdadeira aula de jiu-jítsu e finalizou o sueco Alexander Gustafsson no 1º round do #UFCFightIsland3 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/srO5X1dH5x — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) July 26, 2020

Advertisement

I’m coming for this belt HEY https://t.co/ZohacgeQjt — Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) November 16, 2020

PFL vs Everybody with Fabricio Werdum leading the charge 😂



🎥 via @FabricioWerdum pic.twitter.com/GCPUUlbOVt — PFL MMA (@ProFightLeague) November 28, 2020

Anthony Pettis aims for glory in the PFL

Anthony Pettis’ last fight transpired in the UFC, wherein he impressively bested Alex Morono via unanimous decision in December 2020. As reported by Ariel Helwani, Pettis stated the following about his move from the UFC to PFL:

“I’m looking to make a run at another world championship, and the PFL format will allow me to do that in 12 months and do it again the following year at 170 pounds. The offer the PFL gave me was extremely fair and they presented it as a partnership. Ready for a new chapter and a fresh start. Gonna be a fun ride! It’s Showtime!!!”

Which former UFC star are you most excited about in the PFL? Sound off in the comments.

Advertisement