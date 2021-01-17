How many times has Joaquin Buckley been knocked out?

Joaquin Buckley has been knocked out three times in his career, out of which two were in UFC.

The rising UFC middleweight star was stunned by Alessio Di Chirico in the main card of UFC Fight Island 7 on Saturday night. Before this, Kevin Holland stopped Joaquin Buckley last year at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik with a third-round TKO.

Buckley's first knockout loss came back when he was in Bellator. Facing Jackie Gosh at Bellator 164, Buckley got knocked out via punches in the first round.

This was also the first loss of Joaquin Buckley's career. Other than these three, he has one more defeat on his record, which came when he lost via decision to Logan Storley at Bellator 197.

What happed with Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Island 7?

As a knockout sensation himself, Joaquin Buckley took to offense from the beginning, trying to land the big strikes on his opponent.

Alessio Di Chirico took a more defensive stance to start. However, it took him one high kick to finish Joaquin Buckley and secure his first UFC win in two and a half years.

'The New Mansa' tried to continue the fight by saying he was okay following the kick. However, the strike's impact was quite evident, and the referee Keith Peterson had to intervene and stop the fight.

The decision was a rightly timed one. Joaquin Buckley could barely stand as the two fighters embraced at the end of the fight.

Kevin Holland was his first UFC fight, and he got stopped, following which he went on to clinch two clinical victories back to back. The loss to Di Chirico ended Buckley's two-fight winning streak that he had since October last year.

He had secured a knockout win over Impa Kasanganay with a stunning spinning back kick, which Dana White called the "greatest KO in UFC history." He registered another KO over Jordan Wright with punches - both second round victories.