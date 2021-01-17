Watch: Alessio Di Chirico derails Joaquin Buckley hype train with stunning knockout at UFC Fight Island 7

In the second UFC Fight Island 7 main card fight of the night, Alessio Di Chirico surprised UFC middleweight rising star Joaquin Buckley to get himself back on the winning track after three consecutive losses. Here's how all of the action played out at the first UFC event with a crowd since March:

Round 1: Middleweight viral knockout sensation Joaquin Buckley started by measuring a safe distance to throw punches at Alessio Di Chirico. The two fighters took more than a minute to begin engaging in a more fluid action.

Buckley was more active during the majority of the first round, trying to connect punches at Alessio Di Chirico, who was in a more defensive stance.

However, to the surprise of the crowd present at the Etihad Arena, Alessio Di Chirico produced a surprising high kick knockout against Joaquin Buckley in one of his only attacking movements towards Buckley.

'The New Mansa' tried to pretend he was okay after going to the canvas, but the effect of Alessio Di Chirico's kick was evident. Buckley could barely stand when he hugged the Italian to congratulate him for the unexpected win.

Referee Keith Peterson had a quick reaction to stop Alessio Di Chirico from hitting Buckley's head even more after he had blacked out on the Etihad Arena's canvas.

Result: Alessio Di Chirico defeated Joaquin Buckley via KO in the first round.

What's next for Alessio Di Chirico?

Alessio Di Chirico bounced back from his three consecutive losses with tonight's win over Joaquin Buckley. The Italian fighter now aims to keep the positive performances to show his real potential that he timidly displayed in the promotion in his early days.

Adding the fourth win of his UFC career, Di Chirico lost five other bouts in the promotion - a record that he will be looking to change with other appearances like the one in UFC Fight Island 7 tonight.