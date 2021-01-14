UFC rising star Joaquin Buckley promises to 'separate the consciousness' out of Alessio Di Chirico

UFC middleweight Joaquin Buckley is determined to deliver yet another highlight-reel knockout victory, come Saturday.

The 26-year-old is on a steady rise and wants to push his streak of knockout wins to a neat hattrick. He arrived on Yas Islands ahead of his duel with Alessio Di Chirico and spoke with "The Schmo" David Schmulenson about his upcoming fight.

When asked how he is planning to go about his strategy for Alessio Di Chirico, Joaquin Buckley said,

"Just another knockout, just another finish. That's what we are going for, and that's how it's got to be done. It doesn't have to be as my Fight Island Knockout the first time. But, as long as I knock him out, separate his consciousness from himself, it's gonna be good."

Joaquin Buckley certainly does have a lot of good memories associated with the fight arena at Yas Islands. After all, it was there that he delivered one of the most-watched knockouts of all time. The spinning kick knockout of Impa Kasanganay executed by him back in October still leaves jaws hanging. The performance that night earned Joaquin Buckley the UFC KO of the year award.

Buckley made a quick comeback in November to face Jordan Wright at UFC 255. He claimed yet another KO victory, this time via punches, within seconds of the second round.

Thus, he certainly does have a lot of positive momentum coming into this fight. On the contrary, Alessio Di Chirico is riding a 3-fight losing streak. He competed once in 2020, where he lost a unanimous decision to Zack Cummins.

It is evident that both fighters are coming in with completely different mindsets. Nevertheless, Joaquin Buckley feels that such a mindset will only make Alessio Di Chirico a tougher opponent for him.

Here's what Joaquin Buckley thinks of Alessio Di Chirico's mindset going into the fight

The Schmo addressed the fact that it may be extremely important for Alesso to bag a victory on Saturday. This is because another addition to his string of losses could potentially threaten his career. Responding to this analogy, Joaquin said,

"I think he's gonna come the best Alessio I'm ever gonna see in his career because he has a lot of motivation and a lot of pressure behind him. So, he's going to try to finish me to keep his job."

Certainly, Alessio Di Chirico will come at Joaquin Buckley with all he can to do away with the losing streak. Whether Buckley will be able to keep the KO streak going, or Chirico will claim a career resurrection, is a question that will be answered on Saturday night.