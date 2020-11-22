Watch: Viral spinning kick sensation Joaquin Buckley produces another devastating knockout at UFC 255

Joaquin Buckley showed the UFC fans that he is here to stay by viciously knocking out the previously undefeated middleweight prospect Jordan Wright in the prelims of UFC 255.

NOT JUST A ONE HIT WONDER 😳



🎥 @NewMansa94 adds another highlight to his reel!



[ Action continues on ESPN2 & #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/9jl9I4oznk — UFC (@ufc) November 22, 2020

While Jordan, in his own right, has an impeccable stoppage record, he was found to be wanting against ‘New Mansa’ who weighed in for the fight 4 pounds below the allowed limit of 186 pounds.

Fighting in the UFC 255 undercard, Buckley pressured Jordan right from the start landing some clean strikes.

Buckley, however, was patient, and while Wright landed some great counter shots of his own, he always seemed a step behind.

Buckley almost ended the fight at the end of the first round after dropping Wright with a vicious right hand and then landed some brutal ground and pound which almost ended the fight.

Wright, it seemed, had weathered the storm and survived the onslaught.

However, he seemed dazed in his corner and was not clearly responding to the instructions from his coaches.

Joaquin Buckley took advantage of his grogginess and ended the fight with a brutal left hook-right hook combo early in the second round.

ANOTHER highlight for the reel! 🎥



👊 @NewMansa94 picking up right where he left off! #UFC255 pic.twitter.com/OkMsPHUbKW — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 22, 2020

Advertisement

Joaquin Buckley secured a highlight knockout at UFC Fight Night 179 against Impa Kasanganay

Joaquin Buckley is just 40 days removed from his knockout of the year contender of Impa Kasanganay at UFC Fight Night 179.

He used a technique that Joe Rogan described as a spinning back straight kick. The KO went viral on social media and Buckley has garnered considerable attention since.

Buckley proved that his previous win was no fluke as he continues to make a name for himself in the UFC middleweight division.