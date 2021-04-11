How many UFC fighters are coached by James Krause?

James Krause reportedly coaches 13 UFC fighters.

A professional MMA fighter since 2007, 34-year-old James Krause has fought the likes of UFC stars Donald Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, and others over the course of his career.

As of late, James Krause has gained a considerable amount of respect in MMA circles not just for being a veteran fighter who still competes at a high level in the sport, but also for his excellent coaching skills.

One of James Krause’s star pupils, Julian Marquez made a huge statement at UFC Vegas 23

In October 2020, former MMA fighter and current UFC analyst/interviewer Laura Sanko – who’s been coached by and been friends with James Krause – had words of high praise for Krause.

"I gotta give a shout-out to my boy James Krause. He has obviously been one of my best friends for like thirteen years. To me, he is a guy who flies under a lot of radar because he doesn't fight super frequently, and that is only because he has been coaching 13 UFC fighters. I think he is just now starting to get his dues as a coach, maybe not quite yet from everybody, but people are starting to pay attention to the coaching," Laura Sanko said.

On that note, one of James Krause’s star students, Julian Marquez, stole the show at this week’s UFC Vegas 23 event. Krause has received widespread praise for helping Marquez get his career back on track. Marquez had been sidelined from the sport for more than two years due to injuries.

Under James Krause’s guidance, Julian Marquez is now on a two-fight win streak since his return. Marquez’s most recent win came via second-round submission against Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 23 (April 10th, 2021). The fight witnessed Julian Marquez break his foe down with a barrage of strikes before locking in a vicious rear-naked choke for the finish.

James Krause’s coaching style views MMA not just as a sport, but as a lifestyle

Ahead of his short-notice fight at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie (October 2020), James Krause spoke to UFC.com regarding his career, lifestyle, and coaching. Krause stated:

“I feel like the best coaches in the world aren't MMA coaches, they're life coaches…And I think it's not just about how to fight like a champion; it's how to operate like one.”

“I'm not just an MMA coach…The culture in our gym is not an MMA culture. The culture is, this is our life, this is what we do, this is us. We live this lifestyle to do this. It's not just about fighting. There are things that go along with that that you have to understand, and to be able to operate at this level. Just like any professional sport, the window is not much. This is not a career.”

James Krause suggested that his style of coaching aims to help his pupils succeed in MMA and utilize the remuneration earned through MMA to secure themselves financially for the rest of their lives. The Missouri fighter is widely respected for his entrepreneurial skills and is known to inculcate a similarly pragmatic and business-like approach towards the sport in his fighters.

That said, James Krause simultaneously insinuated that this doesn’t mean compromising on one’s training or devotion to the sport. Krause is an MMA coach who leads by example. Be it his preparedness for short-notice fights, or his willingness to sacrifice his time and channel his efforts to help coach other fighters, James Krause never shies away from a challenge.

James Krause’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Claudio Silva at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie (October 2020).

On a bad leg 🤭@TheJamesKrause halts Silva's win streak with just weeks notice



