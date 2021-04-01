How much did Francis Ngannou make for his UFC 260 win?

Francis Ngannou made $730,000 for his UFC 260 win. Ngannou’s spectacular second-round KO win on March 27th, 2021 witnessed him avenge the unanimous decision loss he suffered against Miocic at UFC 220 back in January 2018.

UFC 260 stood witness to The Predator finally realizing his dream of becoming the Heavyweight champion.

Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou were the highest earners at UFC 260

Francis Ngannou earned $730,000 at UFC 260. Ngannou earned $500,000 show money, $150,000 as win bonus, $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’ (POTN), and $30,000 as a sponsorship bonus.

On the other hand, The Predator’s opponent, Stipe Miocic, earned $790,000 at UFC 260. He earned $750,000 as show money and a $40,000 sponsorship bonus.

Miocic, who entered UFC 260 as the UFC heavyweight champion, was reportedly the highest earner at the PPV.

Noted below is a comprehensive list of the UFC 260 fighters’ earnings (*Courtesy: Sport Bible) –

1. Stipe Miocic: $790,000 - ($750,000 show money, $40,000 sponsorship bonus)

2. Francis Ngannou: $730,000 - ($500,000 show money, $150,000 win bonus, $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus, $30,000 sponsorship bonus)

3. Tyron Woodley: $590,000 - ($500,000 show money, $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus, $40,000 sponsorship bonus)

4. Vicente Luque: $520,000 - ($350,000 show money, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus, $20,000 sponsorship bonus)

5. Sean O'Malley: $360,000 - ($150,000 show money, $150,000 win bonus, $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus, $10,000 sponsorship bonus)

6. Alonzo Menifield: $97,500 - ($45,000 show money, $45,000 win bonus, $5,000 sponsorship bonus, $2.500 extra bonus)

7. Thomas Almeida: $75,000 - ($70,000 show money, $5,000 sponsorship bonus)

8. Marc-Andre Barriault: $64,000 - ($30,000 show money, $30,000 win bonus, $4,000 sponsorship bonus)

9. Shane Young: $56,000 - ($26,000 show money, $26,000 win bonus, $4,000 sponsorship bonus)

10. Gillian Robertson: $50,000 - ($45,000 show money, $5,000 sponsorship bonus)

One should note that the aforementioned stats don’t necessarily represent the exact earnings a fighter has procured from the event.

Generally, pay-per-view points, discretionary bonuses, as well as other sponsorship incomes aren’t revealed in the public domain. In simple terms, any of these fighters’ earnings could be higher than what’s noted in the list above.

OH MY! NGANNOU IS UNLOADING ON THE CHAMPION 🤯 #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/KJ3amBNEDD — UFC (@ufc) March 28, 2021

What a knockout! 💥



Francis Ngannou finishes Stipe Miocic in the second round and is the new UFC Heavyweight Champion! 🏆#UFC260 pic.twitter.com/Zz2uyiHEdp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 28, 2021

Francis Ngannou looks to add MMA legend Jon Jones’ name to his ever-growing list of knockout victims

Before the UFC 260 Heavyweight Championship matchup between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, Dana White had emphasized that its winner would defend the title against Jon Jones next.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion vacated his title last year and has been bulking up for a move up to the Heavyweight division.

Nevertheless, Jon Jones has proceeded to state that he’d like to be paid well to accept the highly awaited fight against Francis Ngannou.

Since the coronation of The Predator as the new Heavyweight Champion, Jones has been involved in a public dispute against White and the UFC.

White, for his part, has opined that he would be willing to give Derrick Lewis the next title shot if Jones decides not to accept a fight against Francis Ngannou.

Let’s not forget Stipe lost to DC. Stipe only defended his belt like five times to my 15. The man showed up at 230 to fight against Francis. He is no Jon Jones, I want this fight, excited to see what the UFC think it’s worth — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

You guys get so impressed by the guy with the knockout power. I’ve been proven for over a decade that punching hard means shit. I’ll let all you fans be super hyped, I’ll stick to what I know. Pay me and let me go to work — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021