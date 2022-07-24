How much is Joe Rogan's 65 Corvette Stingray worth?

Renowned comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan is an avid car collector. The UFC commentator owns a plethora of enviable sticks. One of Rogan's most prized possessions is a beautiful restomod of a 1965 Corvette Stingray, which is reportedly worth $100,000.

Powered with an LS1 engine and supplemented with a Magnuson supercharger, the convertible metal beast produces a whopping 425 horsepower. The highly coveted vehicle was even featured in an episode of Jay Leno's Garage.

Watch the full Jay Leno's Garage episode with Joe Rogan below:

During the episode, the former Tonight Show host heaped praise on the auto-mobile, saying:

"This is just iconic. What a beautiful, beautiful car."

Rogan agreed, saying that the Corvette was one of his favourite-looking cars. According to motorious.com, the stingray convertible is just the tip of the comedian's enviable car collection.

Rogan also owns a completely redesigned 1969 Chevy Nova by Steve Strope, a modified 1970 Cuda The Sick Fish, built by the famed car designer Troy Trepanier, a custom modified, five-liter 1971 Ford Bronco and an ever reliable 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser.

The 54-year-old has delved into the new electric car frenzy as well. The comedian currently also owns the highly acclaimed Tesla Model S.

Joe Rogan talks about his Stingray Corvette feud with his neighbor

In the 1102nd edition of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the UFC commentator discussed his hilarious auto-mobile feud with his neighbor. Rogan's neighbor is apparently an auto-mobile purist and hates the comedian for his restomoded Corvette.

The UFC commenter told his guest Matt Farah that this neighbor who also owned a stock Stingray, was not too happy once he realized the comedian's car was a restomod:

"The guy up the street he hate's me. We live in the same block. He's got an original [Corvett], he is one of those guys. He drives around with a paper boy hat on and drives around the neighborhood... Dude the look he had on his face when I told him none of it was original except the shell, looks original but it doesn't have a godda**d thing in it."

Watch the JRE clip below:

Joe Rogan added that he told his neighbor he chose to modify the car so it would drive well. The 54-year-old opined that it was not a disservice to the vehicle to give it better breaks:

"I was like look man, I like them to drive like a car that works good. Like why is it bad to upgrade the brakes?... Its not a museum piece its a car."

