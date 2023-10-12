How much do KSI vs. Tommy Fury tickets cost? Price for watching the fight live in Manchester, UK?

KSI vs. Tommy Fury tickets are still available but are selling fast.

'The Nightmare' and 'TNT' are slated to headline a DAZN pay-per-view offering this Saturday night. The Misfits Boxing event is considered arguably the best in the company's history, as it features a stacked undercard as well.

In the co-main event, Logan Paul will return for the first time since 2021 to face Dillon Danis. 'The Maverick' hasn't earned a win in his boxing career thus far, and will look to do so against 'El Jefe'. To add to the drama, Mike Perry will step in if either man is forced to withdraw.

All in all, KSI vs. Tommy Fury will cost $54.99 in the States, or £19.99 over in the U.K. on DAZN. That being said, if fans want to attend the card itself at the Manchester Arena in England, the tickets are still available. However, there are not many.

As of now, only a few tickets are remaining to the event available. Prices range from £340 up to £2,252. However, it's worth noting that the latter price is for a VIP package for the card, where fans will sit ringside.

Unless fans want to cough up that amount of cash, it looks like DAZN will be the way to go.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury tickets: Current Betting Odds

While KSI vs. Tommy Fury promises to be an exciting fight, there is a clear favorite.

'The Nightmare' and 'TNT' have had this card built around them, as they were in talks for most of the summer. Following the YouTuber's no-contest knockout over Joe Fournier, they went face-to-face to tease a future meeting.

Although there were doubts that the two could reach a deal, they eventually did. They will headline 'The Prime Card', and clash this Saturday night. For the YouTuber, the fight is expected to be the biggest test of his career thus far.

Furthermore, it seems that many fans don't believe that KSI will pass the test that is Tommy Fury. According to the current betting odds from FanDuel, 'The Nightmare' is currently a substantial +270 underdog for fight night, with 'TNT' returning as a -380 favorite.

There's a possibility that the line can change and tighten as we get closer to fight night. That being said, it seems clear that the oddsmakers and fans are riding with Fury to get the win.