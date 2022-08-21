How ONE Championship can take the sport of submission grappling to the next level

ONE Championship is trying to change the sport of submission grappling like no other organization has done before. Not only is the Singapore-based martial arts organization giving world-class jiu-jitsu athletes the attention (not to mention the pay) they deserve, they are also giving them a global platform to shine on.

ONE smartly treats jiu-jitsu and submission grappling athletes with the same prestige as their MMA fighters and kickboxers. Simply put, ONE is proving that submission grappling matches can be as exciting and engaging as MMA and kickboxing.

Many jiu-jitsu athletes, including 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, have commended ONE Championship for what they're doing for their sport. 'Buchecha' even went as far as the Asian martial arts organization is "making grappling great again."

Now, more than five years after ONE decided to take on the experiment and sign submission grappling icon Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon to face former ONE lightweight king Shinya Aoki in a jiu-jitsu match inside the circle, they're breaking new ground again. They're now creating their very own submission grappling world title.

At ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30, the world will see a new ONE submission grappling world champion. American grappling genius Mikey 'Darth Rigatoni' Musumeci will face multi-time BJJ world champion Cleber 'Clandestino' Sousa for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

This is a major step for both ONE Championship and the sport of submission grappling. Aside from major organizations like IBJJF, ADCC, Pans, EBI, and WNO, ONE is adding itself amongst the major movers in the sport. The Asian organization, however, might be separating itself from the rest of the pack.

Today, we look at three things ONE is doing differently that might allow them to elevate the sport of submission grappling to the next level.

#3. ONE Championship is signing the best of the best in the sport today

Since Tonon, ONE has signed some of the best and most promising submission grapplers in the world, including Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, Andre Galvao, Michelle Nicolini, Danielle Kelly, the Ruotolo brothers, and Mikey Musumeci, just to name a few. These are not just great grapplers that racked up notable wins - these are modern-day legends and multi-time world champions.

These athletes have produced some of the greatest and most exciting matches in the sport in recent years. ONE further expanded its submission grappling roster by adding a few more exciting world champions.

ONE Championship will certainly not stop at men's flyweight when it comes to creating new belts. The sport has various weight classes, meaning they'll need to beef up their roster even more.

The good news is there's massive amounts of great talent out there that they can include in their organization. ONE does not do tournament formats like ADCC or IBJJF, where relative unknowns can still compete alongside the best. ONE is picking the cream of the crop and pitting them against each other already, allowing them to showcase top-level grappling at every show.

#2. ONE Championship's submission grappling ruleset caters to a wider audience

Though grappling organizations have produced unforgettable matches in history, most of them only appeal to grappling enthusiasts and practitioners who already understand the sport.

One cannot simply explain to a casual MMA fan the difference between ADCC and IBJJF rules and have them excited about it. These organizations cater to their own versions of point systems and submission-only rules that largely appeal to a niche audience.

IBJJF has its own scoring ruleset, while ADCC has a hybrid of sub-only and points systems. EBI has its overtime rules and so on. What ONE Championship is doing differently is simplifying the rules. They're bringing submission grappling back to what it's really all about - submissions.

In ONE submission grappling matches, the fighter can only win via submission or by having the most number of submission attempts once the time expires - no more complicated and confusing rulesets. Even the most casual of MMA/grappling fans can tell when someone is being threatened with a choke or an armlock.

This way, ONE Championship can entertain and excite both entry-level audiences and die-hard fans, making the sport more accessible to all.

#1. ONE Championship is bringing submission grappling to the mainstream

There used to be a time when jiu-jitsu fighters were largely considered amateur athletes. If they want to make it big and become more mainstream to make money, they need to turn pro and become MMA fighters. This is no longer the case today, thanks to organizations like ONE Championship.

ONE is giving the same kind of treatment to their submission grappling fighters as they would their other athletes in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. This means that from promotional packages, marketing, pay, and championship prestige, ONE is making the world see grapplers like professional prizefighters.

Not only that, but the Asian martial arts organization also provides a global platform that broadcasts to over 150 countries. Later this month, it will make its debut on Amazon Prime Video for the viewing pleasure of over 200 million subscribers.

This is why ONE is going to elevate the sport to the next level. Grapplers will have the same respect and admiration from mainstream audiences as they would other combat athletes. ONE grapplers will be seen just like boxers, MMA fighters, and athletes from other more familiar combat sports.

Edited by Avinash Tewari