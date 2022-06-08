“I've come a long way from a small town in Sao Paulo, Brazil” - Andre Galvao enters the IBJJF Hall of Fame

Andre Galvao has officially been inducted into the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Hall of Fame.

The IBJJF is an organization that hosts some of the most prestigious BJJ tournaments in the world. Galvao has won five world championships in the IBJJF along with multiple accolades in the sport. He co-founded the Atos jiu-jitsu team and continues to be a strong figure in the growth of BJJ.

On Instagram, Galvao expressed his gratitude for the honor of being recognized by the IBJJF. In the caption of his post, he wrote:

“It's an honor to be part of the Jiu-Jitsu Hall Of Fame. In particular, it means so much to be entering the Hall with so many legends of the sport I'll never forget the battles I had against many of them. Those wars taught me big lessons so I could be here today.”

He added:

“Since I started training in 1995 - everything I passed - to all the way here today, I realize I've come a long way from a small town in Sao Paulo - Brazil.”

Andre Galvao thanked everyone who has been a part of his journey, because it is with their support that he persevered and reached this milestone in his life. He continued his post by saying:

“No one gets here without pain. Jiu-Jitsu is like life. Thank you for making all of my dreams come true. Thank you Lord!”

Andre Galvao continues to build his legacy in the sport

Being inducted into the IBJJF Hall of Fame is not the end of the journey for Andre Galvao, as he continues to be an active competitor and mentor in the sport.

The 39-year-old made his ONE Championship debut earlier this year, fighting two-division MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling contest. The massive reach of ONE Championship certainly helped in bringing more attention to BJJ as a sport and attracting more athletes to showcase their talents on the global stage.

As a mentor, Galvao’s team, Atos BJJ, continues to produce current and future champions in the sport. BJJ prodigies Tye and Kade Ruotolo are prime examples, as seen in their debuts at ONE 157 just last month.

Tye conquered multi-time BJJ world champion Garry Tonon while Kade outclassed Japanese martial arts legend Shinya Aoki in their submission grappling debuts in ONE Championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far