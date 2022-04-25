ONE Championship breaks into Nielsen's top five largest global sports media properties in the world

ONE Championship has reached another milestone, climbing up to one of the top sports media properties in the world, according to Nielsen.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong shared the news on his social media pages on Monday, April 25. In the post, Sityodtong said:

“According to Nielsen (the world's leading authority on viewership data and analytics for the global media industry), ONE now ranks amongst the top 5 largest global sports media properties in the world by viewership and engagement!”

The promotion's global cumulative TV reach in 2021 ranks fourth behind the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, UEFA EURO 2020, and the UEFA Champions League. Formula One rounds out the top five. Interestingly, ONE is higher than its direct competitors, the UFC and Bellator MMA, as well.

Sityodtong said that while he doesn’t work for recognition or awards, he is full of gratitude and appreciation for every blessing in his life. The ONE Championship leader shared the credit for the award with everyone involved in the organization, from fans and athletes to the people behind the scenes. He continued:

“The reality is that I stand on the shoulders of our extraordinary world champion athletes, the great men and women of Team ONE, and the best fans in the world. They deserve all of the credit for our achievements. Without a doubt, Team ONE is the world's greatest sports media team in history. Thank you to my team at ONE for your passion, excellence, and inspiration in pushing our dream forward together. Congratulations to all of my ONE teammates - past and present - for achieving this extraordinary milestone! This is just the beginning of our crazy adventure. I am truly blessed to serve you as your leader! #gratitude”

ONE Championship looking to grow even more

The latest Nielsen report reflects how far ONE Championship has come from its first event over 10 years ago. However, it’s not done evolving just yet.

Apart from showcasing the best in MMA and the striking arts of Muay Thai and kickboxing, ONE Championship is now looking to put a spotlight on submission grappling.

At ONE X, the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showcase, Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Danielle Kelly and grappling legend Andre Galvao made their promotional debuts against Mei Yamaguchi and two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder.

In its latest event, ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci shared the stage with Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari. At ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, grappling prodigies Tye and Kade Ruotolo will be introduced in the ONE circle against Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki.

With the growing popularity of submission grappling, the global stage of ONE Championship will be the perfect venue to shine even more. With its rich collection of athletes across all disciplines, the promotion is bound to reach even higher heights in the future.

