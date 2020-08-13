Create
How will Corey Anderson fare at Bellator

UFC 244 Walker v Anderson
Nickki Ciao
ANALYST
Modified 13 Aug 2020, 12:10 IST
Corey Anderson and the UFC have had their fair share of troubles in the past. It all came to an end after it was recently announced that Corey Anderson has signed a contract with Bellator. Anderson was already in the middle of a contract with the UFC. However, Anderson asked for his release and was granted it by the organization. At the time of his departure, Corey Anderson was ranked #4 in the UFC Light Heavyweight rankings.

The feud between Anderson and Dana White has gone public on numerous occasions. Corey Anderson shared his disappointment and claimed that he was being overlooked in the lead up to his fight against Johnny Walker at UFC 244. Anderson shut his critics as he upset Walker with a quick finish. Anderson picked up a TKO win and halted crushed Johnny Walker's impressive three-fight wins-streak. However, Anderson failed to capitalize in the big fight against Jan Blachowicz. Anderson met with a brutal right hand and was knocked out in the first round of the fight.

Its been a long road back.. BUT never the less we are back! . . . . Feb 21st following my last fight I blacked out and collapsed smashing my face on a gravel road after scouting some land for hrs. Ended up in the ER for 5 days running numerous of test and blood work to figure out what happened. I seen a long list of different doctors, all but one said it was do to major concussion and lack of water and food after hiking through the woods for hrs. 1 doctor would tell me it was my heart... that my heart had stopped beating and it could happen again but next time in a fight!! Instantly my wifes face change and my emotions as well. I become angry with doctors bc i was scared internally. I would take many trips to NYU hospital meeting several different specialist during many more test and undergoing 2 very painful outpatient heart procedures to find more evidence to go along with that ONE doctors notes He had put a complete halt to my career as a fighter until it was clear my heart was safe to compete. And as of last monday night, I left hospital for the final time after my last procedure, with clearance note in hand, and the doctor telling me "Congrats Mr. Anderson, I can let you go back to beating people up!" . . . After my fight the commission/medics failed to do the proper after fight check up and I went back to living life as normal. And I paid a hefty price!! This whirlwind 5 months have put ALOT of things into perspective and as a veteran fighter who in the past has just fought with reckless abandoned with no care for rest and mental health long as I can keep fighting. I advise you other fighters to look after your health if you took some big shots to your head in a fight or practice, take the proper time to recover. It took me having my son sitting there looking at me in a hospital bed to realize there is real life after fighting and I want to be here to enjoy it. Fight smart, train smart, but recover and rest SMARTER!! Use your head while you still have the brains to do so. . Huge thank you to @taylorrpricee of the @ufc who was always on top of getting everything going EVERY STEP OF THE WAY! As well as @aliabdelaziz000 and Hunter Campbell #motivationmonday

Corey Anderson suffered a gruesome injury following a loss over Jan Blachowicz. In a recent post shared on social media, Anderson shared the details of his injury and reflected on his successful recovery.

With the past behind him, Corey Anderson will look to dominate the Light Heavyweight division in Bellator. It will be interesting to see how Corey Anderson fares in the new organization.

Corey Anderson vs Ryan Bader for the Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship?

UFC 232 Corey Anderson
Ryan Bader continues to dominate both the light-heavyweight and the heavyweight division at Bellator. He holds the Championship belt across both divisions and is enjoying a seven-fight win streak. He last competed inside the octagon at Bellator 226 back in September of 2019.

Ryan Bader last title defense at the light-heavyweight division was a split decision win over top contender Phil Davis. Davis is currently on a two-fight win-streak and could welcome Corey Anderson to Bellator. At the time of his departure from UFC, Anderson was the #4 ranked light-heavyweight in the world.

However, it's interesting to note that Bader hasn't defended the light-heavyweight gold since November of 2017. Anderson is a big name, and Bellator will look to capitalize on his brand value. While there is a reason to believe that Anderson could face Phil Davis next, it won't be surprising to see Anderson take on Ryan Bade for the Championship belt.

Another interesting option for Corey Anderson is 28-year old Vadim Nemkov. He is a four-time Combat Sambo World Champion, with notable victory over Phil Davis. Vadim remains undefeated in his Bellator career and will look to get the title opportunity against Bader with win over Corey Anderson. It's safe to assume that Anderson is just a couple of win away from getting a shot at the light-heavyweight championship. Anderson's inclusion will also ensure that Bellator pays more attention to the division.

How will Corey Anderson fare at Bellator?

Corey Anderson has always had problem with how he was being booked during his time with the UFC. Anderson is a Division II All American wrestler, and relied heavily on his wrestling game. Anderson performed brilliantly against Ovince Saint Preux, despite losing the fight via KO in the third round. Anderson dominated Saint Preux with his impeccable grappling skills in the second round, and has always looked better fighting a wrestler. However, Anderson can also get reckless inside the octagon, and likes to throw heavy shots at his opponents. He is an equally brilliant strikers with notable victories over Ilir Latifi, Glover Texeira, and Jan Blachowicz.

The current Bellator light-heavyweight division is stacked with top-contenders who rely mostly on their grappling skills to win the fight. With Ryan Bader as an exception, Anderson will debut inside Bellator as a veteran of the sport. Bader is a Division I All-American wrestler, and has genuine knockout power in his hands. Bader remains undefeated inside the Bellator octagon, and will likely be the toughest challenge for Corey Anderson's qyest for Bellator light-heavyweight Championship.

Vadim Nemkov is a four-time Combat Sambo Champion, and a match-up against Corey Anderson could prove to be a battle between two of the best wrestlers that the Bellator light -heavyweight division has ever seen.

There's a reason to believe that Corey Anderson will perform better going forward. With the UFC behind him, one can expect a much sharper version of Corey Anderson going forward. He is a big name in the fight world, and Bellator will look to capitalise on his brand value to continue their light-heavyweight division.

Published 13 Aug 2020, 12:10 IST
Bellator MMA Corey Anderson Ryan Bader Light Heavyweight Bellator MMA Champions
