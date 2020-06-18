How will UFC look like after Amanda Nunes' retirement?

What will happen to the Featherweight and Bantamweight divisions if the Lioness decides to walk away?

Amanda Nunes has left her footprint on MMA but what lays ahead.

Amanda Nunes

Nothing lasts forever. Sooner or later The Lioness, Amanda Nunes, will head back to her den for the final time. And when she gets there she will still be very busy. She'll have a daughter soon and this is something that may parlay itself into handling the women's divisions in UFC.

There have been rumours going on recently that Amanda Nunes is contemplating retirement. Even though UFC President, Dana White, joked that he will "kill her" if she retires, there could be more truth to these rumours related to Amanda Nunes.

Amanda Nunes has been throwing hands since 2008. Her only loss in the UFC came at the hands of Cat Zingano back in 2014. It's been an 11-fight undefeated run since then. It's a fight that you can safely assume she'd like to have back. But with Cat no longer in the organization, it won't happen.

Another thing that might very well come the way of Amanda Nunes is being the cover fighter for the UFC 4 video game. Sure, that's not a long-standing moneymaker. But it can be a lot of dollars coming in at one time.

But what will happen to the Bantamweight and Featherweight divisions without their iconic fighter, Amanda Nunes?

Sadly for the female 145 division, it's about done. They only have two true featherweights in Megan Anderson and Felicia Spencer.

For as much heat as the men's flyweight division gets, the women that weigh 145 pounds can't even get that. They are sadly not even thought about.

This is wrong on so many levels. Sure they can ask Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, and some others to enter the division, but it's not the same. On numerous occasions, they had opportunities to nurture and build from within and yet they decided not to.

They can bring in women on one or two-fight deals, but that's like putting a cork into a hole on the Titanic. So the division will most likely go the way of the dodo bird.

UFC could throw oodles of money at two-time Gold Medalist, Kayla Harrison. But since day one when The World Series Of Fighting was around, she made it quite clear she has zero interest in losing 10 pounds and dropping to 145.

If the UFC's powers that be think a female 145 division is hard to put together, they should check out the work the PFL has had to do in putting together a 155 Women's division.

As far as Bantamweight goes, things can and will get pretty interesting. Amanda Nunes has stifled so many title worthy opponents.

Holly Holm's 38 years old and that's a tough age to start a nice long title run. GDR is a touch younger at 36, but the Netherlands police officer has her hands full.

Irene Aldana is the old lady out of the group of sharks at 32 years old. Julianna Pena and Yana Kunitskaya are 30 while Macy Chiasson and Ketlen Viera are 28 and Aspen Ladd is 25.

What that means is the division is ready for its youth movement to take over. All six can easily hold gold. Even Sijara Eubanks can if she can get her weight issues under control.

Now, will the strap move like a hot potato for a while? Maybe. But that builds drama and character in a way. It'll be good to see a couple of young ladies reach the pinnacle before the belt rests on one's shoulders for a solid run.

The one that, as of right now, is the most well rounded on the feet and the ground is Ketlen Viera. "Sarge" has the best pure brute power, and Irene and Macy are as feisty as they come. Out of the bunch, Irene has the longest winning streak right now.

The thing is they've all been knocking each other off waiting for Amanda Nunes to be beaten, or to walk away. They may just get their chance before the summer ends if these latest rumours about Amanda Nunes are to be believed.