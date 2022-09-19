"I always wonder what could have been" - Henry Cejudo recalls preparing for canceled Jose Aldo clash in Brazil in the wake of former featherweight champion's retirement from MMA

Henry Cejudo reminisced on his previously scheduled bout against Jose Aldo that was canceled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This came following the announcement of the latter's retirement from MMA.

The former featherweight champion was in title contention. He could well have been next in line for a shot at Aljamain Sterling if he had won his final fight inside the octagon. Despite being a less than entertaining occasion, the Brazilian was on the wrong end of a decision. He has now decided to call an end to his MMA career.

Henry Cejudo took to social media to wish the legend a joyful retirement. He recalled the time he was close to competing against 'The King of Rio' in his home country of Brazil before the pandemic surfaced.

"I always wonder what could've been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge and crazy atmosphere. Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history 🏽 I always wonder what could've been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge & crazy atmosphere.Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior I always wonder what could've been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge & crazy atmosphere.Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior 👏🏽🇧🇷 https://t.co/I4fHHLBMgc

Due to circumstances forcing the fight to be canceled, Jose Aldo instead faced Petr Yan at UFC 251 for the vacant bantamweight championship. The Russian got his hands raised in the fifth round following a war against the veteran.

Henry Cejudo retired from the sport after earning a TKO victory over the legendary Dominick Cruz. However, the itch to compete has returned and it looks like 'Triple C' is ready to make a comeback.

How would a fight between Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo unfold?

Jose Aldo is the perfect counter to wrestle-heavy fighters. He uses his high-level takedown defense, his BJJ Black Belt, and his lightning-fast knee up the middle to stunt the opponents gameplan.

Aldo is an experienced vet who sends chills down grapplers' spines. However, he has never locked horns with an Olympic gold medalist wrestler who is one of the greatest the UFC has ever seen in that department.

Not only is Henry Cejudo a former Olympian, but he also has a well-rounded MMA game with incredibly underrated standup. His ability to adapt to opponents and use a fighting style that hinders their strengths is a big reason for his success inside the octagon.

Aldo could pose problems for the former bantamweight champion with his power and speed. If he mixes in his sickening leg kicks, he could find further success in any potential fantasy bout involving the two.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far