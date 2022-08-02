I don't buy it, he could've made weight - Michael Bisping thinks Jake Paul might have taken "easy way out" of Hasim Rahman Jr. fight

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has disputed Hasim Rahmar Jr.'s claims that he was unable to cut weight for his bout with Jake Paul.

The former Disney channel star and Rahman Jr. were due to headline a card at Madison Square Garden after Britain's Tommy Fury withdrew from the bout earlier this year.

Following a month of new fight build-up, just a week before the fight, Jake Paul issued a statement saying that the event had been canceled. Paul revealed that Rahman had been struggling with weight cutting and had tried to change the bout to 215lbs, which 'The Problem Child' refused.

On the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' came to the defense of Paul, admitting he didn't believe Rahman Jr's reasons for failing to cut weight:

"I'm sorry, that's an easy way out. I don't buy it at all. I really don’t... If you agree to a fight, you should not be asking for the weight class to be changed just a week out from the fight... He could've cut weight, he could've made weight. A few people assumed this might happen down the line. Eddie Hearn thought of one them might pull out."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Yet again my opponents has pulled out of the fight… (1/2) Yet again my opponents has pulled out of the fight… (1/2) https://t.co/7ADOku3glx

Watch the full episode of the podcast here:

Michael Bisping refutes fan theories that Hasim Rahman Jr. refused to take a dive against Jake Paul

When Jake Paul announced his fight with Rahman Jr was off, there was an air of unsurprised disappointment amongst MMA and boxing fans.

While Paul and Rahman Jr. have both issued statements, partly putting the blame on each other, Bisping has catergorically stated that he doesn't believe any of the fan theories as to why the event may have been canceled.

'The Problem Child' revealed that Rahman had continually tried to change the weight limit of the bout. However, some fans wondered whether the real reason for the cancelation was due to Rahman Jr. failing to agree to take a dive or poor ticket sales.

Jake Paul @jakepaul @DanCanobbio Ask him about this video he sent MVP and the Commission on July 7th @DanCanobbio Ask him about this video he sent MVP and the Commission on July 7th https://t.co/BYowAor6AH

On the same episode of the podcast, 'The Count' said:

"I don't think for one second they're reaching out trying to get him to take a dive... If Jake Paul reached out to Rahman Jr. and his team and asked him to take a dive, and he said 'Nah, I'm not doing that' and then Jake Paul says 'Well, I'm going to cancel the entire event and put out a statement that makes you look a d*ckhead.' All Rahman's got to do is turn around and say, 'You asked me to throw the f******g fight!' Anyone putting weight into that theory is a damn fool."

