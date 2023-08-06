"I can fight with Conor or Tony" - When 25-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov was ready to fight one hour after destroying Edson Barboza

Khabib Nurmagomedov squared off against Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 219 in December 2017, delivering one of the best performances of his career.

Nurmagomedov dominated Barboza and picked up a unanimous decision victory. In the aftermath of his win, 'The Eagle' announced that he was ready to fight just an hour after his victory and called out some big names in the promotion.

He stated in his octagon interview:

"Without getting injured, I can fight anybody. Now if you give me one hour rest, I can fight one more time with Conor or Tony, no problem. I feel great, [Barboza] is one of the best striker in the UFC, I fight with him 15 minutes. To be honest, I can finish him but I want him for all 15 minutes because my last fight was like one year ago."

Nate Diaz says Khabib Nurmagomedov is not a real fighter

Nate Diaz has been vocal about his dislike of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Diaz said that he just doesn't like the way the Dagestani fights and claimed that both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier aren't "real fighters":

“F**k Khabib, he is the worst... look at him, he ran off. It's not my style of fighting. Yeah, [wrestling's] cool. If that’s how you fight. But the style in general, he’s not a real fighter. Him, ‘DC’ [Daniel Cormier], certain guys. I’m just not interested in that kind of fighting at all, not wrestling, because I love wrestling... I’m a real fighter. I like real fighters who fight for real.”

As for himself, Nate Diaz faced Jake Paul in a boxing bout at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on August 5. Paul defeated Diaz by unanimous decision and then challenged the Stockton native for an MMA bout post-fight, to which Diaz was receptive.