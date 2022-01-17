"I can smash him tomorrow" - Khamzat Chimaev expresses disappointment at not fighting Neil Magny in 2021

A fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Neil Magny no longer appears to be in the picture. 'Borz' is reportedly in talks to fight top welterweight contender Gilbert Burns next.

However, Chimaev has expressed his disappointment that a clash with Magny did not materialize. Following the Chechen-born Swede's dominant victory over Li Jingliang last October, much of the UFC's 170-pound division appeared to be avoiding a fight with the undefeated prospect.

However, 'The Haitian Sensation' repeatedly called him out, both on social media and in interviews. For whatever reason, Magny's callouts fell on deaf ears.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Chimaev remarked that he doesn't understand why the UFC did not book the fight. He also notes that he would be willing to take a bout with Magny on a day's notice.

"People talk about a fight with Neil Magny. I don't know why UFC didn't make this fight. I can smash him tomorrow. Tomorrow, tonight, I don't know. It doesn't matter. He's such a skinny guy, look at him. And what he did against Li [Jingliang]. And look at what I did to him. I don't know. You see the different level. He doesn't get to throw a punch. I smashed him. I played with this guy. And he [Magny] had a tough fight with him. And he said he can win against me. No brother, I'm going to eat your legs brother. I'm gonna eat everything. I'm going to take his heart."

Check out the full video below:

Khamzat Chimaev on how a fight with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson would play out

Another name that has occasionally come up as a potential future opponent for Khamzat Chimaev is Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. However, 'Borz' has stated that the UFC veteran does not have the skills or physicality to compete with him. In the same video, Chimaev said:

"The karate guy. Stephen Thompson. He lost. He said maybe I will fight with me in the future. Brother are you sure your skills, your level, like, is weak. If Belal hold you down, brother, I will put you under the cage brother."

While Khamzat Chimaev certainly showed why the UFC and most fans are so high on him, his next test is set to represent a real step-up in competition. If a clash with Burns comes to fruition, 'Borz' will be facing a high-level Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist who fought for the title last year.

Also Read Article Continues below

If he were to beat 'Durinho', it stands to reason a title shot wouldn't be too far behind.

Edited by Harvey Leonard