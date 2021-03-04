'I don't catch any flu for seven years!' - Jan Blachowicz reveals the effects of taking baths in a frozen lake

Jan Blachowicz has opened up on the benefits of him taking an ice bath in a frozen lake. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion has revealed taking ice baths in frozen lakes has helped him avoid the flu for seven years and has also helped his body in recovery.

In the recent UFC 259 countdown video, Jan Blachowicz was seen taking a bath inside a frozen lake. The clip quickly went viral on social media within the MMA community.

During his interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Jan Blachowicz said that taking ice baths has not only helped him in his recovery process but has also helped in keeping his blood pressure in check and avoid injuries.

"I do this seven something like this, seven years, I start doing this and then I feel it help me, you know. It's really good for your body, for your skin, for your blood pressure, for no injuries. When I start doing this, I don't catch any flu ever, for seven years, you know. So it's working, you know but when I step into this water, I enjoy but always before, I've got small fight in my head. Maybe I will not do this today but anyway, I have to. I know that because I think that's helped me, it's good for recovery. So I just, you know, love to do this.

Jan Blachowicz will be defending the UFC light heavyweight title for the first time this weekend at UFC 259. The hard-hitting Polish fighter will face UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. 'The Last Stylebender' will have the opportunity to walk out with two gold straps this Saturday.

Jan Blachowicz looking to establish himself as the undisputed light heavyweight king

At the UFC 253 pay-per-view, Jan Blachowicz won the vacant UFC light heavyweight title by beating Dominick Reyes. The former immediately went on to call out former division champion Jon Jones but will have to deal with Bones' arch-rival Adesanya for his first title defense.

Beating Adesanya will go a long way in establishing his legitimacy in a division that has long been viewed as Jon Jones' stronghold.