"I'd probably get drunk with DC" - Sean O'Malley reveals what Daniel Cormier told him at UFC 276 backstage

Sean O'Malley crossed paths with former dual-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 276 backstage.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the bantamweight prospect opened up about the interaction. 'Sugar' jokingly stated that 'DC' offered his apologies for his comments on leg kicks:

"DC finally came and apologized. He said, 'Sugar, I'm sorry. I know you know how to check leg kicks. I know you're the best kickboxer in the world. I know you got jiu-jitsu, a black-belt level. I know you could probably ankle pick me. I'm sorry Sugar, I will not talk bad on your name ever again. I f**king flinched at him and he scurried out of there. Kidding!"

He then went on to detail the actual conversation the two had:

"He came up to me... We don't like each other and for me, I don't want to have beef with someone that could probably beat me up. So I was like, 'Yeah bro, we're good.' I think we're good. We're in the same business, that's what kind of the entertainment business. He does YouTube with ESPN s**t so he's doing his thing, I'm doing my thing, you know? We're buds at the end of the day. Would we hang out? I'd probably get drunk with DC."

Watch Sean O'Malley detail his conversation with Daniel Cormier below:

Sean O'Malley and Cormier have been involved in a back-and-forth after 'Sugar' ripped into the newly inducted Hall of Famer for his commentary. The bantamweight prospect claimed that both Cormier and Joe Rogan constantly bring up the use of his opponent's leg kicks during his fights.

According to the fighter, the pair seem to believe that leg kicks should be a weapon of choice for O’Malley's opponents. The 28-year-old also claimed that Cormier wants to see him lose because he is similar to Jon Jones.

Sean O'Malley to face one of his toughest challenges at UFC 276

Sean O'Malley will take on one of the sternest tests of his promotional career when he faces Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 this Saturday. 'Sugar' is coming off three straight stoppage wins and is looking for another strong performance against the Brazilian.

Interestingly, 'The Young Punisher' has never been finished in his 26-fight career and has faced some of the top talents in the division. These fighters include Aljamain Sterling, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, and Dominick Cruz.

Ranked No.13 in the weight class, 'Sugar' will have the opportunity to showcase his skills against Munhoz, who is currently positioned at No.9.

Sean O'Malley suffered his sole career loss when he faced Marlon Vera in 2020. The 27-year-old lost via a first-round TKO at the hands of 'Chito' after suffering a leg injury. He has rattled three straight wins thereafter.

