×
Create
Notifications

"I’d rather fight Tyson Fury" - Jake Paul unwilling to reignite his rivalry with Tommy Fury

Tyson Fury (left), Jake Paul (right) [Images Courtesy: @gypsyking101 @Jakepaul on Instagram]
Tyson Fury (left), Jake Paul (right) [Images Courtesy: @gypsyking101 @Jakepaul on Instagram]
Frank Bonada
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Jan 08, 2022 09:47 PM IST
News

Jake Paul has poured cold water on a potential rebooking of his bout with Tommy Fury. Instead, he has stated that a fight with either Tyson or John Fury would intrigue him considerably more.

Jake Fury was set to face Tommy Fury on December 18th, in a Showtime PPV main event. However, Fury dropped out due to an infection and was subsequently replaced by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul picked up a highlight reel KO over Woodley before calling out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, two other UFC welterweights. Tommy Fury has repeatedly stated that he is looking for a rebooking of the fight with Paul. However, in an interview with The Volume Sports, as reported by Michael Benson, 'The Problem Child' had the following to say:

"He [Tommy Fury] wants the payday. But I said it before, I don't wanna take the fight with him, he doesn't deserve it. I'd rather fight Tyson Fury. I'll fight his brother or his dad before I'll fight Tommy."
Jake Paul on Tommy Fury calling for him to reschedule their fight: "He wants the payday. But I said it before, I don't wanna take the fight with him, he doesn't deserve it. I'd rather fight Tyson Fury. I'll fight his brother or his dad before I'll fight Tommy." [@TheVolumeSports]

Jake Paul interested in a potential fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Whilst Jake Paul might be calling Tyson Fury out, it is very unlikely that a fight between them will materialize. However, in the interview, Jake Paul did also mention that a fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. interested him. He stated that:

"The Julio Cesar Chavez. I like that fight a lot because it silences the critics. You know, he was a former world champion and I know I can beat him. That challenge excites me and I'm down. And this is what people don't understand, they say even after I knocked out Woodley they were all like fight a real boxer. I'm like guys I tried and he dropped out of the fight two weeks before. So I want to fight a real boxer. Like newsflash. And I'm going to. Just have some f***ing patience."

Also ReadArticle Continues below

.@JakePaul wants his next fight to be a "real boxer"Would rather face @Tyson_Fury before @TommyTNTFury 🍿 https://t.co/hKsuTSfffB

Edited by John Cunningham
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी