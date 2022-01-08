"I’d rather fight Tyson Fury" - Jake Paul unwilling to reignite his rivalry with Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has poured cold water on a potential rebooking of his bout with Tommy Fury. Instead, he has stated that a fight with either Tyson or John Fury would intrigue him considerably more.

Jake Fury was set to face Tommy Fury on December 18th, in a Showtime PPV main event. However, Fury dropped out due to an infection and was subsequently replaced by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul picked up a highlight reel KO over Woodley before calling out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, two other UFC welterweights. Tommy Fury has repeatedly stated that he is looking for a rebooking of the fight with Paul. However, in an interview with The Volume Sports, as reported by Michael Benson, 'The Problem Child' had the following to say:

"He [Tommy Fury] wants the payday. But I said it before, I don't wanna take the fight with him, he doesn't deserve it. I'd rather fight Tyson Fury. I'll fight his brother or his dad before I'll fight Tommy."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul on Tommy Fury calling for him to reschedule their fight: "He wants the payday. But I said it before, I don't wanna take the fight with him, he doesn't deserve it. I'd rather fight Tyson Fury. I'll fight his brother or his dad before I'll fight Tommy." [ @TheVolumeSports Jake Paul on Tommy Fury calling for him to reschedule their fight: "He wants the payday. But I said it before, I don't wanna take the fight with him, he doesn't deserve it. I'd rather fight Tyson Fury. I'll fight his brother or his dad before I'll fight Tommy." [@TheVolumeSports]

Jake Paul interested in a potential fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Whilst Jake Paul might be calling Tyson Fury out, it is very unlikely that a fight between them will materialize. However, in the interview, Jake Paul did also mention that a fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. interested him. He stated that:

"The Julio Cesar Chavez. I like that fight a lot because it silences the critics. You know, he was a former world champion and I know I can beat him. That challenge excites me and I'm down. And this is what people don't understand, they say even after I knocked out Woodley they were all like fight a real boxer. I'm like guys I tried and he dropped out of the fight two weeks before. So I want to fight a real boxer. Like newsflash. And I'm going to. Just have some f***ing patience."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Volume @TheVolumeSports



Would rather face .@JakePaul wants his next fight to be a "real boxer"Would rather face @Tyson_Fury before @TommyTNTFury 🍿 .@JakePaul wants his next fight to be a "real boxer"Would rather face @Tyson_Fury before @TommyTNTFury 🍿 https://t.co/hKsuTSfffB

Edited by John Cunningham