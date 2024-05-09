"I don’t know if this kid can fight" - When Dana White telephoned Lorenzo Fertitta about Conor McGregor's UFC future just after one dinner

While Conor McGregor's popularity in MMA remains undeniable despite his recent fighting hiatus, UFC president Dana White remembers a time he harbored doubts about his fighting prowess.

During an interview with Big Boy TV last year, White revealed his initial reservations about McGregor. While White was visiting Dublin, a group of passionate Irish fans convinced him of McGregor's potential impact on the UFC brand.

White, impressed by McGregor's charisma, decided to take a chance. UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby had already signed McGregor, and after a dinner in Las Vegas, White contacted UFC co-owner Lorenzo Fertitta.

He narrated the entire conversation, saying:

“He had already had his finger on the pulse of Conor McGregor and knew what was going on,” White said. “They signed him. Conor came out here. He and I went to dinner. When I left the dinner, I called Lorenzo [Fertitta]. I said, ‘Dude, I don’t know if this kid can fight or not, but if he can even throw a punch, he’s gonna be a huge superstar.' [H/t: BJPenn]

McGregor's captivating personality wasn't the only factor. He quickly climbed the featherweight division ladder, defeating established names like Max Holloway, Dennis Siver, Dustin Poirier, and Chad Mendes. His meteoric rise culminated in a title shot against Jose Aldo, which he won in a devastating fashion.

‘The Notorious’ continued his dominance, becoming a two-division champion by knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. This victory cemented his legacy as one of the sport's greatest performers and solidified White's initial gamble.

Conor McGregor set for long-awaited return against Michael Chandler in UFC 303 main event

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the highly anticipated matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. The two will headline UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas, serving as the main event for pay-per-view which will conclude International Fight Week.

This fight has been in the works since McGregor and Chandler coached opposing teams on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' in 2023. McGregor, the UFC's biggest star, hasn't competed since suffering a leg break in his July 2021 fight with Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman boasts a record of 22-6 but has only secured one UFC victory since 2016. His most recent outings include back-to-back losses to Poirier, with the second ending in a TKO due to the leg injury.

Meanwhile, Chandler, who holds a fight record of 23-8, last entered the octagon in November 2022, where he lost to Poirier via submission. A former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, Chandler has only been defeated by top UFC contenders like Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje since joining the promotion in 2020.