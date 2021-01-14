"I don't even think I'm 50 percent yet" - Conor McGregor on his current potential as a fighter 

Conor McGregor believes he is not even half of what he could possibly become as a fighter ahead of his UFC 257 fight.

The Irishman had shared a picture on Instagram a few days ago of two Conor McGregor's facing each other. The right one was the McGregor who faced Eddie Alvarez in 2015 and on the left was the McGregor who fought 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 2020. Conor McGregor said that he would 'destroy both these versions of himself, together'.

Oscar Willis of The Mac Life asked 'The Notorious' about the post and what he means by that. Conor McGregor, who looks to be in the best shape of his career, said that he was much better now than he was even a year ago. However, it is still only half of his actual potential, and there's still a long way to go.

"I didn't just come here to get here you know. I will continue to go forward, to climb forward. I don't even think I have reached my potential. I don't even think I'm 50 percent yet. So, let's keep going."

Conor McGregor looks to be in the best shape of his career. pic.twitter.com/x4ozYedp3g — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) January 8, 2021

Conor McGregor: It's me in fast forward

Conor McGregor

Answering Willis' question that how would he be able to "absolutely demolish" the Conor McGregor who became the two-division champion - a version of the UFC star that everyone considers to be his prime, he said that the current him is a "fast forward" version of the old McGregor.

"I'm just faster, I'm sharper. I'm more mentally tuned in. I'm certainly more well-conditioned. And that's it you know, it's me in fast forward. That's how I feel right now. And that's a great place to be in. It was not easy to get to this place. It was a lot of hard work."

Among other things, Conor McGregor also talked about the co-main event of the night that is the fight between Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker. When asked to comment on it, McGregor praised the two fighters and said that he respected how they have gone about it in the press. He even said that if something was to happen to Dustin Poirier, god forbid, he added, he would be happy to face either one of them in the main event.

Conor McGregor also touched on his current relationship with UFC president Dana White. After falling apart over the topic of McGregor's fight bookings last year, the two have buried the hatchet and made peace. Things are great between Dana White and his biggest UFC fighter once again.