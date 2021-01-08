Conor McGregor claims he would 'absolutely demolish' the UFC 205 and UFC 246 versions of himself

Within the space of the next two weeks, UFC superstar Conor McGregor will be marking his return to the Octagon for the first time in over a year. Scheduled for a rematch against Dustin Poirier, the majority of the MMA community is predicting another clinical performance from The Notorious One at UFC 257.

Conor McGregor himself sounds quite confident heading into fight week, as the former UFC double champion took to social media and made quite a bold claim.

The Irishman, in a recent post, stated that he would absolute destroy the UFC 205 and the UFC 246 versions of himself.

Here is what Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram:

As seen in the post above, McGregor confidently took note of the fact that he would "demolish" both versions of himself from the past. And even claimed that he'd do it while facing both at the same time.

The statement from the former UFC lightweight champion should give the fans an idea of what to expect from him come UFC 257, as the man himself sounds absolutely confident heading into the PPV.

Conor McGregor established his legacy at UFC 246 and UFC 205

The last time Conor McGregor was seen in Octagon action was indeed at UFC 246, about a year ago. In what is regarded as one of the most dominant performances in UFC history, McGregor dispatched Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the first round of the fight.

With the win, Conor McGregor became one of the few UFC fighters to secure knockout wins in three weight divisions, another notable name being current UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier.

On the other hand, UFC 205 marked one of the most dominant performances from a fighter in a UFC title fight. Back in 2016, Conor McGregor stepped up to challenge Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight championship and outclassed The Undeground King to win the 155-lbs title within two rounds of the fight.

With the win, Mystic Mac became the first fighter in history to hold two UFC belts simultaneously.