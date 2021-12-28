"I feel better than I was five years ago" - Stephen Thompson says he 'can't believe' fans want him to retire

At UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, Stephen Thompson came up short against Belal Muhammad. 'Remember the Name' put on a clinical wrestling-heavy performance to completely dominate 'Wonderboy' from start to finish.

This marked Stephen Thompson's second consecutive loss, having been defeated by Gilbert Burns earlier in the year. Burns utilized a similar gameplan to Muhammad's, which has resulted in fans beginning to question whether it is time for 'Wonderboy' to hang up the gloves.

Stephen Thompson is now 38 years old and is 3-5 in his last eight fights. However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Thompson has stated that he is not ready to retire, and that he in fact feels better now than he did five years ago:

"I feel like people that do retire, when they sit down on the chair, they just feel like they should retire. Like just, their bodies beat up, aches and pains... When I sit here and I'm sitting down in this chair, I feel great. I feel fine. I feel fine. I feel better than I was five years ago. I just don't get it."

Who should Stephen Thompson face next in the UFC?

As a result of the the loss to Muhammad, Thompson has now officially fallen out of the top five of the welterweight division. However, there are still a number of matchups that 'Wonderboy' could potentially excel in.

A rematch with Jorge Masvidal could be an option. Many are hoping 'Gamebred' will face off against Colby Covington next. However, should that fight not materialize, fans would surely love to see the two high-level strikers throw down in the octagon once again.

Alternatively, Stephen Thompson could take a bout against a fellow veteran such as Neil Magny or Michael Chiesa.

