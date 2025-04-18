"I get scared at home" - When Joe Rogan and Theo Von came clean about fear of Khamzat Chimaev

In a past episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, comedian Theo Von admitted that watching Khamzat Chimaev fight makes him uneasy. The pair spoke about the UFC 279 main event bout that was originally scheduled between Nate Diaz and Chimaev.

UFC 279 was set to be Diaz’s final showdown in the UFC, and he was initially scheduled to square off against the undefeated Chimaev. Fans and pundits saw it as a brutal send-off and a mismatch on paper.

Rogan agreed with Von's assessment that he "gets scared at home" when talking about Chimaev's fighting style. He doubled down, calling Chimaev a terrifying human being with a seek-and-destroy mentality. He said:

"Khamzat is a fuc*ing assassin. Khamzat is a terrifying human being. He's terrifying, he's really good... Really good and really big. You should be [scared of him]. Khamzat's a murderer. I mean, when he gets into that octagon, he's a seek and destroyer."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

However, the fight never materialized. Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds, forcing the UFC to reshuffle the card. Diaz faced Tony Ferguson and won the fight by submission in the fourth round. Chimaev was moved to a catchweight bout with Kevin Holland. He steamrolled through the American fighter and secured a first-round submission win.

When Joe Rogan said Khamzat Chimaev "fu*ked up" when he didn't make weight for the Nate Diaz fight

At UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to face Nate Diaz in a high-stakes main event showdown. A dominant win would have potentially catapulted him into a welterweight title fight. However, Chimaev came in over the limit by 7.5 pounds, blowing up the card and forcing a reshuffle.

The UFC scrambled to save the event, and Diaz ended up fighting Tony Ferguson, while Chimaev was moved into a catchweight bout against Kevin Holland. Speaking on episode #1920 of his podcast, Rogan said:

"When Khamzat Chimaev beat Kevin Holland, I was in a very interesting situation because Khamzat weighed in 7.5 pounds overweight, and he f**ked up the entire main event. He was supposed to be fighting Nate Diaz, so I was in this situation where I wanted to praise Khamzat because he had just rag-dolled Kevin Holland in one of the most spectacular performances of the year."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:03:50):

