Watch: When Joe Rogan showered Colby Covington with praise after his title fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245

Joe Rogan showered praise on Colby Covington a few years back after his fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.

Rogan, while having a conversation with former featherweight champion Max Holloway, commended the welterweight contender for becoming one of the most exciting fighters in the sport of MMA. During an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"He [Colby Covington] can fight, he tricks you. He tricks you into thinking he sucks. He's wearing [a] cheap suit, he's carrying around Donald Trump Jr.'s book, he's wearing a MAGA hat...I give it up to that guy for a lot of reasons. First of all, his back was against the wall, that the UFC was telling him they were gonna cut him after this fight with Demian Maia. They don't like his style, they think his boring. They literally told that to him. So, he goes in the ring after the fight, calls Brazilians a bunch of filthy animals, says a bunch of crazy s**t and the next thing you know...he's one of the most popular guys in the f*****g sport," said Joe Rogan.

Check out Joe Rogan talking about Colby Covington with Max Holloway below:

If you are interested in listening to the full episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, featuring 'Blessed' as the special guest, you can hear it below:

Covington went toe-to-toe with Usman in a highly thrilling fight at UFC 245. 'Chaos' ended up on the losing side. He was finished on the feet in the final round by 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Colby Covington will get another title shot at UFC 268

Colby Covington will get another chance at UFC gold later this year. He'll take on current 170-pound king Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 268. The fight is expected to take place on November 6 at Madison Square Garden.

'Chaos' has only competed once since his first encounter with Usman. He defeated Tyron Woodley via TKO in September 2020. Usman, on the other hand, has stacked up three more successful title defenses since his win over Covington.

