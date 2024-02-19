"I knocked out GSP with a flying knee" - When fans mocked Ilia Topuria alleged claim of taking down Khamzat Chimaev in sparring

Fans once mocked Ilia Topuria's claim of taking down Khamzat Chimaev in sparring.

Topuria is one of the most feared strikers in the UFC at the moment. However, his claim that he took down Chimaev once sparked strong reactions from fans. It was reported by MMA journalist Álvaro Colmenero that 'El Matador' took down Chimaev, who is significantly bigger and is known for his wrestling, during sparring.

Reacting to it, fans quickly filled the post's comments section with their reactions. Not many people seemed to buy the story and mocked the claim. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"These guys need to start sending clips or it didn't happen"

"I once took down DC in sparring too, no footage but trust me guys it happened I swear."

"There was this one time I knocked out GSP with a flying knee during sparring, I then stepped in on short notice to defeat Bisping for the undisputed middleweight gold, the camera guys forgot to record haha!"

Dana White claims Ilia Topuria's next fight will be in Spain

Ilia Topuria shocked the MMA world this past Saturday night, dethroning the long-reigning king of the featherweight division, Alexander Volkanovski. The two locked horns at UFC 298, and while the first round of the fight was competitive, the Spanish fighter knocked out Volkanovski in the second round.

This was Volkanovski's first-ever defeat in the featherweight division. Considering the level of dominance he has had in the division since 2019, we might get to see an immediate rematch between the Australian and Topuria.

Speaking about Topuria's next fight inside the octagon, the promotion's CEO, Dana White, claimed that the new champion will be fighting in Spain next. Moreover, White also mentioned that he does not know if 'El Matador' will fight Volkanovski in a rematch or face a new opponent.

"We're definitely going to Spain. Who [Topuria] is going to be facing, I don't know yet. But I have a lot of respect for Volkanovski, we'll see how that plays out. But as long as there's a venue, we're going to Spain."

Watch Dana White discuss Ilia Topuria's potential next fight location below (7:35):