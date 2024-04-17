"I don't like it" - When Dana White was 'freaking out' about Max Holloway landing 274 strikes to Calvin Kattar's head

UFC 300 witnessed a jaw-dropping performance from Max Holloway but it wasn't the first time the fighter left UFC CEO Dana White astounded. Rewind to 2021, when Holloway and Calvin Kattar squared off at UFC Fight Island 7 in a bout that showcased Holloway's sheer dominance.

Coming off two controversial losses to champion Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway was determined to make a statement, and he did just that with a unanimous decision victory over Kattar.

What ensued was a barrage of strikes that shattered records and left White visibly concerned for Kattar's well-being. Holloway's relentless assault saw him land a staggering 274 strikes to Kattar's head, prompting White to express his distress during the fight, urging the referee to intervene and stop the onslaught.

Reflecting on the damage Kattar endured, White voiced his apprehensions about the fighter's safety, fearing the worst as the bout progressed. His concern was palpable as he observed Kattar absorbing punishment, emphasizing the urgent need for medical attention post-fight. White said:

“He took so much f****** punishment in this fight I'm freaking out a little bit, man. I don't like it… This reminds me of the kind of fight where it's over and he walks to the back and f****** dies and I think Herb Dean should have stopped him in the fourth round. This f****** round can't end fast enough. When this fight is over, no stopping, no talking. Get this kid in an ambulance and get him the f*** out of here."[H/t: talkSPORT]

Max Holloway praises Justin Gaethje's power after epic UFC 300 battle

Max Holloway emerged victorious in a dramatic fashion at UFC 300, defeating Justin Gaethje with a knockout just one second before the final bell. Despite the win, 'Blessed' acknowledged the immense power he faced in the octagon.

The fight saw Holloway move up to lightweight to challenge Gaethje for the 'BMF' title. Although he was the underdog coming in, Holloway dominated most of the fight, which was punctuated by a fourth-round knockdown.

In a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, the newly crowned 'BMF' champion discussed Gaethje's striking prowess. Holloway commended Gaethje's leg kicks, stating:

"The punches, he hits hard don't get me wrong. But when we were in that last ten seconds he was missing, but the wind was hitting me and it hurt. His kicks brother, the guy kicks like a donkey or something. [Or a] kangaroo, that guy kicks hard."

Check out Max Holloway's comment below:

