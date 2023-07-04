“I’ll fight for free” - Logan Paul calls out huge name for UFC debut on Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg undercard

Logan Paul expressed interest in competing on the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg card should the bout materialize.

During a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, the influencer noted that it wouldn't be difficult to negotiate a contract for him to compete on the same card. In fact, he mentioned that he would compete for free, saying:

"If Elon Musk and Eric [Mark] Zuckerberg fight, I will do my UFC debut on the undercard for free. I'll fight for free for charity."

The influencer, who has also become an entertaining WWE superstar, has been open to competing in a UFC bout for quite some time. When asked who he'd like to compete against on the undercard for the hypothetical battle of the billionaires, he didn't hesitate in naming an active UFC lightweight.

He said:

"You know I want to fight actually because that bi*ch a** Andrew Tate won't fight me, give me Paddy Pimblett. Give me Paddy 'The Baddy'."

It would be interesting to see whether an athletic commission would santion a bout between 'The Maverick' and Pimblett, especially considering 'The Baddy' has competed in over 20 profesional fights.

Logan Paul once warned Paddy Pimblett that he could sue him

Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett are no strangers to each other as the WWE superstar once warned the UFC lightweight that he could sue him.

Last December, 'The Maverick' took offense to a comparisson video that 'The Baddy' took part in, where he essentially misinformed the public about the formula of Prime energy drinks. During an episode of Impaulsive, he sounded off on Pimblett and put him on notice that he could use the video as evidence should he pursue legal action.

He said:

"He made a comparison video - here's another L - that is identical to the comparison videos I made. And he lied in the video. He poured out sugar at one part to show Prime's two grams of sugar and he poured a f*ck load of it. I could technically sue the f*ck out of you for that misinformation and that's a fact. You f*cking lied." [1:36:21 - 1:36:44]

