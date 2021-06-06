"I'll finish the Italian Job part 2" - Israel Adesanya sends ominous warning to Marvin Vettori ahead of UFC 263 title fight

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya engaged in a war of words with Marvin Vettori during their official pre-fight interview with Michael Bisping. Adesanya and Vettori are set to fight each other for the second time in the main event of UFC 263 on June 12, 2021.

Their first fight was seemingly close and resulted in a split decision win for Israel Adesanya. However, Vettori believed that he won the fight and stood by that sentiment in the interview too. When Bisping asked Adesanya if he'd send any message to Vettori in their fight over the weekend, it turned into chaos.

Israel Adesanya talked about his improvements as a fighter and added that they weren't on the same level. This prompted an angry response from Vettori, and they started to go back and forth. Vettori said that he had proved Adesanya wrong multiple times. They traded some more barbs, and it culminated in Israel sending Vettori a warning:

"You'll find out again, trust me. I'll finish the Italian job part two."

At this point, Bisping had to jump in to restore some order. However, if this was a sign of things to come, fans might be in for a war or a fight.

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 1: Arguably Adesanya's closest fight in the UFC

Adesanya and Vettori first fought in 2018. This was Israel Adesanya's second fight with the UFC, and it was a close one. In three hard-fought rounds, Adesanya won the second round with his striking. In comparison, Vettori took the third round with his takedowns and ground control time.

The first round, however, was the cause of some dispute and discussion. Adesanya outstruck Vettori with 24 strikes to the Italian's 18. In the end, two judges gave the round to Adesanya while one judge gave it to Vettori. It resulted in a split decision win for the Nigerian.

Both fighters said they would make sure the rematch would be conclusive, promising fans a terrific fight. It will be interesting to see if they deliver on their promise.

