“I'm the best bantamweight in the world” - Fabricio Andrade guarantees more explosive finishes after starching Kwon Won Il

Fabricio Andrade believes he is the best bantamweight in the world, and he'll do whatever it takes to prove it.

After more than a year on the shelf, 'Wonder Boy' returned with a Vengeance at ONE 170 inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, scoring a quick-fire finish of top-five ranked contender Kwon Won Il in the evening's co-main event.

It was Andrade's second career victory over Kwon, the first coming in June 2022 when he landed a 62-second body-kick KO against the South Korean standout. This time, the Brazilian only needed 42 seconds with another body shot — this time with his fists.

Appearing at the ONE 170 post-fight press conference, Andrade made it clear that he's not just coming to win fights inside the Circle. He's coming to put his opponents away and show the world that he is the top bantamweight mixed martial artist on the planet.

"I cannot just like have good fights," Andrade said. "I need to go there and finish my opponents in a nice way. And doing that, I will prove that I'm the best bantamweight in the world across any organization."

Is Stephen Loman next for Fabricio Andrade?

With Fabricio Andrade eyeing at least three fights in 2025 and coming out unscathed in his return to the Circle at ONE 170, it stands to reason that 'Wonder Boy' will look to make a quick turnaround and get back inside the cage as soon as possible.

Against who remains to be seen, but one man has already volunteered to be Andrade's next opponent — second-ranked contender Stephen Loman.

"You've beaten some of the best, but I'm a different animal," Loman said in a video posted on social media. "My power, my pace, my wrestling - you haven't dealt with someone like me. I've been grinding, waiting for my shot, and now, there's nowhere left to run."

Thus far, Loman is 3-1 under the ONE Championship banner, with his lone loss coming against ex-titleholder John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. Outside of that single defeat, he has earned a trio of wins over Yusup Saadulaev, Shoko Sato, and former champion Bibiano Fernandes.

Is Stephen Loman the next man in line to challenge Fabricio Andrade for the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

