"I’m not going to take the bait" - When Maycee Barber got under Paige VanZant's skin by sliding into her husband's DM

One of the most highly-rated prospects in the UFC, Maycee Barber, once slid into the DMs of Paige VanZant's husband.

Back in 2019, Barber had a perfect record of 8-0 and was trying just about anything to get an opportunity to fight VanZant. The bout could've proven to be a big opportunity for her at the time, and she thought she could get the fight by getting under the skin of '12 Gauge.'

However, Maycee Barber's move of sliding into the DMs of Paige VanZant's husband, Austin Vanderford, ended up doing the opposite. During an interview with Ariel Helwani back in 2019, VanZant revealed that she was actually going to accept the fight against Barber before she decided to message her husband. She said (H/T Daily Star):

"Being a disrespectful person shouldn’t be valued, and I definitely won’t give her the time of day. I’m not going to take the bait, and that’s why I’ve stayed quiet the entire time. Actually, I was going to say yes to the fight, but I think it’s completely inappropriate to slide into someone’s husband's DMs trying to get a fight. Messaging my husband on Instagram is trying to agitate me."

Maycee Barber wants a rematch against Alex Grasso

Barber was back in action last night against Amanda Ribas. What proved to be the most challenging fight of her career to date, the bout left both fighters drenched in blood. However, it was 'The Future' who managed to walk away with an impressive second-round TKO.

Following her fight, Maycee Barber sat down for the post-fight press conference and talked about her future. 'The Future' opened up about a possible rematch against current UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso. The two fought back in 2021 when Grasso walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

While speaking about wanting to fight Alexa Grasso irrespective of the result of her upcoming fight against Valentina Shevchenko, Maycee Barber had this to say:

“I’ve been saying it time and time again: Whether Alexa wins against Valentina again or not, I do want that rematch. So, we’ll see, you know? That would be ideal. We’ll see. I’m going to go back and talk to Hunter [Campbell] and Mick [Maynard] and the team, then we’ll figure it out.”

