“Easily WMMA fight of the year” - Maycee Barber’s explosive finish of Amanda Ribas sets MMA Twitter on fire

Maycee Barber triumphed in a grueling clash against Amanda Ribas, facing the most challenging trial of her career to date.

Serving as the co-main event of the UFC Jacksonville, their flyweight bout showcased a relentless exchange that left both fighters drenched in blood.

However, it was 'The Future' who showcased her unwavering determination, unleashing a relentless barrage of offense in the second round that ultimately compelled the referee to intervene and halt the contest.

Check out the video below:

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist #UFCJacksonville MAYCEE BARBER WITH THE HUGE SEQUENCE TO GET THE TKO IN ROUND 2

Maycee Barber's electrifying finish sent shockwaves through the MMA community, igniting a firestorm of reactions on Twitter. Fans and pundits alike marveled at the young fighter's ability to dig deep and overcome such a grueling battle.

Twitter user @BradleyMCFC_ remarked:

"Great fight I'm back on the Maycee train."

Brad @BradleyMCFC_ @mma_orbit Great fight I'm back on the Maycee train.

Another user, @alexbeau312, projected Barber would capture the championship in the near future:

"@MayceeBarber Getting that strap one day. I’m calling it now."

@Matthew52083 reflected on Maycee Barber's performance:

"Thought she lost to Lee and definitely loss to Maverick, but she’s been on a roll lately and this was one of her most impressive fights."

〽️atthew @Matthew52083 @ufc @MayceeBarber Thought she lost to Lee and definitely loss to Maverick, but she's been on a roll lately and this was one of her most impressive fights.

@supersaiyanleo anticipated the bout will be the fight of the year:

"Easily WMMA fight of the year."

@IsaiahAdams52 remarked:

"Total recency bias but that’s the best sequence in WMMA I’ve seen in a long long time."

Isaiah Adams @IsaiahAdams52 @SpinninBackfist Total recency bias but that's the best sequence in WMMA I've seen in a long long time

Check out some more reactions below:

J…. @yehblitzed @SpinninBackfist I dare the UFC to go back to the Apex after this

Tyler @Tyler65411543 @SpinninBackfist I seen so many people disrespecting this fight and its possibly fight of the night! Maycee is serious

Dwayne Wabegijig @woodlandmadman @SpinninBackfist I loved that fight. Savage performance by both women, but Barber's skills paid the bills.

Maycee Barber craves a rematch with Alexa Grasso following her 'Performance of the Night' triumph at UFC Jacksonville

After delivering a remarkable performance and earning the 'Performance of the Night' accolade at UFC Jacksonville, Maycee Barber finds herself brimming with confidence.

Her victory over Amanda Ribas has catapulted her to seventh heaven. Now, she envisions a rematch with UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso.

During the post-fight press conference, 'The Future' made her intentions known by calling out the Mexican champ:

"I’ve been saying it time and time again: Whether Alexa wins against Valentina again or not, I do want that rematch. So, we’ll see... That would be ideal. We’ll see. I’m going to go back and talk to Hunter and Mick and the team, then we’ll figure it out.”

Check out Barber's comments below:

Following her defeat to Grasso at UFC 258 in February 2021, Barber has experienced a remarkable resurgence, securing five straight wins and boasting an impressive 8-2 record inside the octagon.

