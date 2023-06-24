“50-42 is nuts” - Fans call Ilia Topuria ‘The Next Conor McGregor’ after he puts on a clinic against highly-ranked Josh Emmett

Ilia Topuria achieved a monumental milestone in his fighting career as he secured the most significant victory to date.

In a highly anticipated main event clash at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, Topuria convincingly emerged triumphant with a dominant unanimous decision with judges' scores of 50-44, a rare 50-42, and 49-45 over the former interim title contender Josh Emmett.

Ilia Topuria's stellar performance against 'CC0' left fans buzzing, drawing comparisons to the legendary Conor McGregor. With his flawless display inside the octagon, 'El Matador' showcased a level of skill and dominance that had spectators declaring him "The Next Conor McGregor."

Twitter user @bezmir369 remarked:

"Calm Topuria is problem."

Another user, @Murphs56, is blown away by Topuria's striking:

"Dude is a sniper. Every combination is crisp and fast and he's always in the right position defensively."

@LucciFarr reacted:

"Emmett had his head handed to him on a Georgian platter…damn that was a one sided fight!"

Twitter user @GauravA35696607 has bestowed the title of "next Conor McGregor" upon Topuria:

"The Next Conor McGregor."

Another user @OvinVithanage felt the same way:

"Ilia Topuria is sort of like featherweight Conor McGregor but not like him at the same time. He got that star potential but not at the level of McGregor. He definitely got a far superior skill set than McGregor."

@AdmiralAkbar00 reflected on the judges' score:

"50-42 is nuts."

Check out some more reactions below:

I want to see him against Holloway next. @espnmma Very impressive.I want to see him against Holloway next. @espnmma Very impressive.I want to see him against Holloway next.

Eric @Ebab117 @espnmma I knew that fight would deliver. JE is a beast and Topuria just put on a boxing clinic against him. Great fight. Give him Arnold Allen next @espnmma I knew that fight would deliver. JE is a beast and Topuria just put on a boxing clinic against him. Great fight. Give him Arnold Allen next 🔥

Matty Mafia @MattyMafia_ @espnmma That was as good a performance as I’ve seen in a long time. Him vs Kattar or Max would be electric @espnmma That was as good a performance as I’ve seen in a long time. Him vs Kattar or Max would be electric

カクタス @CactusShaq @espnmma Seeing a 50-42(deserved) is still insane to me @espnmma Seeing a 50-42(deserved) is still insane to me

UFC Jacksonville: Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett lands 'Fight of the Night' distinction

UFC Jacksonville took center stage as Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett delivered a thrilling display of violence and skill. Their relentless five-round war captivated fans and ultimately earned them the 'Fight of the Night' bonus, each pocketing $50,000 for their incredible performance.

& @TopuriaIlia are walking home with your FOTN honors!



| B2YB A main event that had us locked in from start to finish @JoshEmmettUFC & @TopuriaIlia are walking home with your FOTN honors! #UFCJacksonville | B2YB @ToyoTires A main event that had us locked in from start to finish 👀🔒@JoshEmmettUFC & @TopuriaIlia are walking home with your FOTN honors! #UFCJacksonville | B2YB @ToyoTires https://t.co/0AvH1ubPkz

Meanwhile, co-headliner Maycee Barber left a lasting impression with her gritty victory over Amanda Ribas. The flyweights engaged in a brutal exchange, leaving their noses mangled and battered. Barber's well-timed head kick sent Ribas reeling, leading to a TKO finish that secured her a well-deserved $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

Not to be outdone, David Onama showcased his knockout power in a second-round clash with Gabriel Santos. The devastating finish left Santos lying on the canvas and earned 'Silent Assassin' his own $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

