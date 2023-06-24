“You ain’t him dawg” - David Onama faces backlash for awkwardly copying Israel Adesanya's archer celebration

David Onama solidified his reputation as a formidable fighter with a spectacular second-round knockout victory over Gabriel Santos at UFC Jacksonville.

Onama's explosive punching power was on full display, leaving no question about his exceptional skills inside the octagon.

Paying tribute to the influence of UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya, Onama recreated the iconic archer celebration that captivated the entire MMA world during 'The Last Stylebender's' bout at UFC 287.

Check out the video below:

'Silent Assassin's' decision to emulate Adesanya's legendary archer celebration stirred up a wave of criticism from fans. The backlash stemmed from the perception that David Onama's replication of the iconic gesture appeared awkward and lacked authenticity.

Twitter user @StevenStrangles slammed the featherweight contender's decision to mimic the celebration:

"Can’t steal another man’s celebration. Come on now!"

Another user @clearzsea reflected on the matter:

"I don't understand the celebration man ... Adesanya did it because that's how Poatan enters..."

@JJtheGoatKSIfan remarked:

"Bro thinks he's Izzy"

@myrksitymma's opinion differed from other fans:

"Let him be great!! He’s paying homage to @stylebender. It’s a show of respect🙏🏾🔥 Let’s go David"

@combat_insider reacted:

"You ain’t him dawg."

Twitter user @RulerOfReason appreciated David Onama's KO win:

"Lol great KO! I don’t really have a problem with the celebration but it does look weird when he does for the simple facts it’s already been done!"

Check out some more reactions below:

How did David Onama triumph over Gabriel Santos?

David Onama achieved a career-defining moment at UFC Jacksonville with a remarkable victory.

'Silent Assassin' showcased his striking prowess as he triumphed over Gabriel Santos with a second-round knockout. Despite Santos posing a challenge in the opening round with his grappling skills, Onama remained composed in his defense, determined to unleash his explosive striking abilities.

The tides turned in the second round as Onama found his rhythm and asserted dominance in the standup exchanges. He unleashed a devastating right uppercut followed by a flurry of punches that sent 'Mosquitinho' crashing to the UFC canvas.

With a few well-placed hammer fists, the referee intervened at the 4:13 mark of Round 2, declaring Onama the victor. This impressive win improves Onama's UFC record to 3-2, solidifying his position as a rising star in the featherweight division.

Check out the knockout video here:

