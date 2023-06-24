“What the f*ck did I just watch” - Chepe Mariscal and Trevor Peek deliver an instant classic at UFC Jacksonville, MMA Twitter reacts

Chepe Mariscal collided with Trevor Peek in a mesmerizing showdown at the UFC Jacksonville that instantly etched itself in the annals of MMA history.

The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, bore witness to an explosive clash between two tenacious lightweights, who defined a new standard for the 'Fight of the Night' accolade.

With unrelenting action unfolding over three exhilarating rounds, both combatants enthralled the audience with their shoulder-to-should exchanges and immensely entertaining performance.

Ultimately, Mariscal emerged victorious with a unanimous decision in his UFC debut, leaving the entire MMA community in awe of the instant classic that unfolded.

UFC @ufc



@ChepeMachineGun earns the UD in dominant fashion #UFCJacksonville What a way to make your UFC debut!!!@ChepeMachineGun earns the UD in dominant fashion What a way to make your UFC debut!!! @ChepeMachineGun earns the UD in dominant fashion 👊 #UFCJacksonville https://t.co/olZnez5jX8

Twitter user @TyisDOSD is impressed by 'Machine Gun's' short-notice performance:

"Great fight. But how is peek more tired than a guy fighting on 1 weeks notice lol."

Tyler @TyisDOSD @ufc @chepemachinegun Great fight. But how is peek more tired than a guy fighting on 1 weeks notice lol @ufc @chepemachinegun Great fight. But how is peek more tired than a guy fighting on 1 weeks notice lol

User @benjaminbeeson7 is astounded by the fight:

"GIVE THESE MEN 50G’S. WHAT A FIGHT!!!"

Chepe Mariscal clinched the fight, but Trevor Peek wowed the audience with his never-say-die mentality.

🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 @TheArtOfWar6 TREVOR PEEK HAS THE GREATEST CHIN IN ALL OF MMA



TREVOR PEEK HAS THE GREATEST CHIN IN ALL OF MMA https://t.co/ZaE0qATTXO

@SmokedTTS is blown away by the pair's pocket exchanges:

"what the fu*k did i just watch."

Smöked @SmokedTTS @TheArtOfWar6 what the fuck did i just watch @TheArtOfWar6 what the fuck did i just watch

@OmarAgag6 reacted:

"Unreal chin man lol."

@ImHollyWoodX remarked:

"This fight was just insane😭"

@aok_rise admires Peek's tenacity:

"Peek is a freaking tree! Took all the elements standing 😂😂😂"

umeA’dim @aok_rise @SpinninBackfist Peek is a freaking tree! Took all the elements standing @SpinninBackfist Peek is a freaking tree! Took all the elements standing 😂😂😂

Check out some more reactions below:

Hannah @SoIGuess_ @ufc @chepemachinegun Peek is just one of those guys, no matter how fatigued they are, they just keep pushing. And he can eat a punch. His style isn’t championship material, but it’s super fun lol. @ufc @chepemachinegun Peek is just one of those guys, no matter how fatigued they are, they just keep pushing. And he can eat a punch. His style isn’t championship material, but it’s super fun lol.

How did Chepe Mariscal claim victory over Trevor Peek?

Chepe Mariscal and Trevor Peek engaged in an all-out war at UFC Jacksonville, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. From the opening bell, Mariscal showcased his versatility by launching a series of dynamic kicks, keeping Peek guessing. Soon after, a perfectly timed counter right found its mark, signaling the beginning of an intense exchange.

While Peek countered with heavy blows, turning the match into a fierce dogfight. Mariscal showcased his grappling expertise with well-executed throws and knees, but Peek's resilience kept the fight intense.

As the rounds progressed, 'Machine Gun' maintained control with takedowns and precise strikes, while Peek demonstrated his trademark aggression and power. Both fighters endured punishing exchanges, with Mariscal landing cleaner shots. In the final round, Peek unleashed clubbing punches, but Mariscal countered with a devastating one-two combination. Despite Peek's toughness, Mariscal's front kick and relentless assault almost ended the fight.

In the end, it was Chepe Mariscal who emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Check out the official scorecard of the bout below:

Poll : 0 votes