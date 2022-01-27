“I’m in a knockout mode” - Wang Shuo foresees a second-round KO of Tatsumitsu Wada

Wang Shuo believes he will put Tatsumitsu Wada to sleep before the start of the third round. The pair meet at ONE: Only the Brave this Friday, January 28.

The Chinese star knocked out South Korean foe Kim Kyu Sung at 1:51 of the third stanza in his last appearance in the Singapore-based promotion. This time around, he wants to get the job done much quicker.

During a recent interview with ONE Championship, 'Little Whirlwind' spoke about his flyweight fight against the Japanese grappling specialist:

“I feel like I'm in a knockout mode, the best knockout version of myself now. I've been preparing for my striking game specifically in this camp, so I feel this is going to be another knockout for me.”

Furthermore, Wang Shuo predicted how the fight would play out:

“In the first round, I'm gonna jump in and jump out, test him a little bit, and I think the finish is going to happen in round two – as in me finishing him.”

Wada has almost twice the experience of his Chinese opponent. He has already shared the Circle with some of the promotion’s top stars like Demetrious Johnson, Danny Kingad, and Reece McLaren.

Despite confidently predicting a finish, 'Little Whirlwind' recognizes the qualities of his upcoming foe:

“I would definitely agree that Wada is a great MMA fighter, very well rounded, and his grappling game is fantastic. I respect him a lot, and I think he's more of a grappler, and I plan to finish this fight while we're striking.”

Wang Shuo eyes a spot in the flyweight rankings

A victory for the Sunkin International Fight Club star at ONE: Only the Brave will see him extend his hot run of form to six consecutive victories.

It would be the longest win streak Wang Shuo has enjoyed in his career, and the 27-year-old wants to be rewarded with something significant from the promotion:

“Since my current opponent Tatsumitsu is a very strong opponent, I think I definitely deserve to be a top five fighter. If I win against him, I have to be in the rankings for sure.”

Edited by Aziel Karthak