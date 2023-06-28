"I'm obsessed" - Valentina Shevchenko's sizzling bikini photo from Vietnam is too hot for UFC fans to handle

Valentina Shevchenko is currently on vacation in Vietnam as she prepares to rebound from her first loss in her last ten bouts. 'Bullet' shared photos of her vacation leading fans to offer her plenty of compliments.

Check out the photos of Valentina Shevchenko's vacation below:

When is Valentina Shevchenko's next fight?

Valentina Shevchenko was shockingly defeated by Alexa Grasso, via fourth-round submission, at UFC 285.

The Octagon Obsessed @octagonobsessed March 4 - UFC 284



Alexa Grasso defeats Valentina Shevchenko via Rear Naked Choke in the 4th



The overwhelming majority gave Alexa no chance. Incredible moment March 4 - UFC 284Alexa Grasso defeats Valentina Shevchenko via Rear Naked Choke in the 4thThe overwhelming majority gave Alexa no chance. Incredible moment https://t.co/M8Trg4Biyk

The loss marked Shevchenko's first defeat as a flyweight in her mixed martial arts career. Previously, she had won all ten bouts in the division, nine of which came in the UFC. According to The Schmo, the rematch between the two flyweight champions is being targeted for September:

"Per sources, Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko Bout Agreements in the works for September 16th as MAIN EVENT [Mexican] Independence Day. Likely location T Mobile Arena with NSAC approving location. Fight Night or PPV TBD.. #FightNews #UFC"

Check out The Schmo's tweet below:

The Schmo @TheSchmo312 Independence Day. Likely location T Mobile Arena with NSAC approving location. Fight Night or PPV TBD.. #UFC Per sources, Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko Bout Agreements in the works for September 16th as MAIN EVENTIndependence Day. Likely location T Mobile Arena with NSAC approving location. Fight Night or PPV TBD.. #FightNews Per sources, Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko Bout Agreements in the works for September 16th as MAIN EVENT 🇲🇽 Independence Day. Likely location T Mobile Arena with NSAC approving location. Fight Night or PPV TBD.. #FightNews #UFC

Shevchenko will look to reclaim the title that she held for nearly five years. If she is successful in doing so, she could look to chase double champ status.

