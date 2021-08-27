"I'm not sorry" - Jake Paul's teammate DCut refuses to apologize for his comments about Tyron Woodley's mother

Jake Paul's teammate DCut has refused to apologize for making comments that caused an altercation between himself and members of Tyron Woodley's family.

DCut maintains that he did nothing wrong in an interview with The Schmo. He said:

"I'm not sorry," DCut said. "I'm not sorry because I didn't do anything wrong. But my team, we talked and made sure to use a different approach next time. There are different professional approaches we could have taken, but at the end of the day, I'm not sorry. I did what I did."

During a press conference ahead of Sunday night's pay-per-view event, members of Jake Paul's team tried to spice things up by talking smack to Tyron Woodley. DCut pointed out that Woodley didn't have a team like Paul does. In response, Woodley's mother, Deborah, said the only thing that matters is that the former UFC champ has his mom by his side.

DCut clapped back by telling Deborah, "This ain't third grade." Feeling disrespected by DCut's joke, Tyron Woodley and his sister confronted Paul's crew in a heated tirade.

Tyron Woodley’s sister going after Jake Paul’s crew for talking about his mom #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/WBTnP3vGzJ — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) August 26, 2021

As far as DCut is concerned, all he was doing was showing his wholehearted support for Jake Paul. According to the content creator:

"Obviously, everyone in here is cheering who they're going for. And, you know, we're strong Jake Paul fans over here. We worked hard for this and we sacrificed everything for our guy. So, you know, we're gonna cheer for our guy."

Watch The Schmo's interview with Jake Paul's teammate DCut:

Tyron Woodley promises 'violence' against Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley may have been fired up about feeling disrespected by Jake Paul's crew, but 'The Chosen One' revealed that he didn't need more motivation ahead of this weekend's bout. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the former UFC welterweight champion said:

“I’m relaxed. There’s nothing they can do or say to make me perform any higher to provide any more violence. I was already at the max level. I was going 100 regardless. It’s nothing they can do to make me like, ‘Now I really gotta go because he said something about my mom!’ I was already there. I was already in kill mode.”

