"I'm still afraid to fight" - Kamaru Usman reveals he 'doesn't like fighting' but explains what fuels his drive as a mixed martial artist

Kamaru Usman is currently the number one ranked male pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. Quickly becoming one of the most dominant champions in the welterweight division, Usman has run through some of the most dangerous men on the planet already. 'The Nigerian Nightmare', however, admits he doesn't like fighting.

In an interview with Bounce, Kamaru Usman explained what fuels him to go to war inside the octagon despite not being fond of fighting. According to Usman, his love for competition fuels his drive as a fighter. He admitted to still being afraid, heading into each and every one of his fights in the UFC.

However, when the cage doors slam shut, Usman manages to channel the fear positively and flips the switch, unleashing violence on his opponents.

"I still don't like fighting. To be honest, I still do not like fighting. I think for me it's competition. That's what I really think fuels me, the competition in that aspect, in that arena, is what really fuels me. I don't necessarily like to fight. I'm still afraid to fight. Each and every fight I'm afraid but it's one of those things that you can flip the switch. You can turn it on or you can turn it off, so yeah, I could be afraid to do it but when it's time to do it, I'm courageous enough to flip that switch and go out there and take care of business," Usman said.

Kamaru Usman reveals why he remains interested in boxing Canelo Alvarez

After conquering the UFC welterweight division, Kamaru Usman showed interest in taking over the world of boxing in the future. Usman wants to take on Canelo Alvarez, the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, in a potential crossover matchup.

Usman said that the prospect of boxing Canelo intimidates him and that's why he wants to take up the challenge.

"I want something that scares me. Don’t get me wrong, he is a master at what he does. I love it and I respect it, which is why I want to challenge myself,” Usman told The New York Times.

