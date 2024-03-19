"I’m still paranoid " - When being on the same bus as Khabib Nurmagomedov during Conor McGregor's attack sent Rose Namajunas to therapy

UFC star Rose Namajunas has spoken openly about the lasting mental impact of Conor McGregor's infamous 2018 bus attack on UFC fighters at Barclays Center in New York.

The incident, which occurred in April of that year saw McGregor and his entourage confront Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was preparing for his fight at UFC 223. McGregor, attempting to gain access to Nurmagomedov, hurled a metal dolly through the bus window, injuring several fighters on board.

Months later, Namajunas, who was also on the bus, revealed on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show that the attack had triggered significant anxiety and paranoia. The former women's strawweight champion sought professional help to manage the emotional trauma.

She said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show:

“I’m still trying not to leave the house too much or there will be times when I’m just like, ‘Yeah we should just go home,’ like I just have a weird feeling. I live in a very nice neighborhood, there’s nothing that really goes on around here. So, for me to be like sketch. ... I’m still paranoid about everything. I have a therapist that I go see.” [H/t: Fightful]

Despite the ordeal, Namajunas showcased remarkable resilience by competing at UFC 223 and successfully defending her title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk via decision.

Rose Namajunas faces Amanda Ribas in UFC Vegas 89 headliner clash

UFC legend Rose Namajunas returns to the flyweight division for a crucial matchup against Amanda Ribas in the main event of UFC Vegas 89 on March 23.

Namajunas, a former two-time women's strawweight champion, seeks to revitalize her career after suffering back-to-back losses. Her flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot ended in a unanimous decision defeat last September.

Across the octagon stands Amanda Ribas, the No.9 ranked UFC flyweight contender. Ribas has competed in both strawweight and flyweight divisions. She enters this fight on a high note, having secured a third-round TKO victory over Luana Pinheiro in her most recent outing.

This fight presents a pivotal opportunity for both fighters. A win for Namajunas could propel her back into the flyweight title conversation, potentially earning a shot against a top-5 ranked opponent. For Ribas, a victory over a decorated former champion would be a significant feather in her cap.