"I'm talking from facts" - When Mike Tyson shared why he called David Benavidez "The Mexican Monster" 

On Saturday night, David Benavidez extended his perfect record to 28-0 as he forced his opponent Demetrius Andrade's corner to stop the contest in Round 6 due to the damage their fighter had sustained over the contest.

With an impressive run in recent years, including a win against former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant, the fighter has caught the attention of many, including the great Mike Tyson.

Ahead of Benavidez's fight with Plant, Mike Tyson had given an insight into why he calls the 26-year-old "The Mexican Monster." In an interview with ESNEWS, 'Iron Mike' said:

"He was underrated but so over-polarizing here. Listen, I'd be afraid to fight him too, if I was in that division. No one even has a chance against him, [as] it appears to be. I'm talking from facts."

With his recent triumph, Benavidez is now on a collision course with undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. He is the WBC interim super middleweight champion and a mandatory for Alvarez. A few weeks ago, WBC confirmed that Benavidez would be next in line for Alvarez given he defeated Andrade at Las Vegas.

That said, boxing elites like Terence Crawford and Jermall Charlo are also lining up for a crack at the Mexican great, whose next opponent could ultimately come down to who he wants to fight.

Teofimo Lopez predicts David Benavidez vs. Canelo Alvarez

David Benavidez's masterclass against Demetrius Andrade has convinced Teofimo Lopez that 'El Bandera Roja' might beat the great Canelo Alvarez in a potential fight.

During an interview with Fight Hub TV, the WBO super lightweight champion opined that Alvarez will have a tough night against Benavidez if he is not light on his feet:

"His guard is a bit different from everybody else... You can't beat Benavidez [going] straight... [This version of Benavidez] beats Canelo... If Canelo is not back to being light on his feet, then Benavidez could get this. Not saying it'll be easy because Canelo is smart, he'll break his arms. So, he won't be able to do this [put up his crafty guard] no more."

