"I promise. Soon" - Forgotten and once highly-touted UFC lightweight teases return as he looks slick on the heavy bag

It appears as though a once highly-touted UFC lightweight is teasing a return to competition and looked slick hitting a heavy bag.

Gregor Gillespie uploaded a video to his Instagram account, which showed him hitting a heavy bag. He included a caption, mentioning that he has changed his mindset and noted the benfit in doing so.

He wrote:

"Switching your mindset from “I hope I can do this” to “I’m going to make this shit happen” is a game changer."

'The Gift' has an impressive 14-1 MMA record and last competed in 2021, where he earned a win over Carlos Diego Ferreira. The bout was contested at a 160.5lb catchweight as a result of Ferreira missing weight and was also awarded Fight of the Night.

Gillespie included a message to his fans, where he answered the question of when they can expect to see him competing again, writing:

"To my fans and followers who keep asking - soon. I promise. Soon."

It will be interesting to see who the promotion will match Gillespie up with when he returns. Depending on how he feels at the moment, returning at UFC 295 would be logical as it is scheduled to take place in his home state of New York.

Who defeated Gregor Gillespie in the UFC?

For years, Gregor Gillespie was a highly touted UFC lightweight as he is a former NCAA Div I National wrestling champion.

He made his promotion debut in 2016 after remaining unbeaten with a 7-0 MMA record on the regional circuit and carried over that success into the octagon as he won 6 consecutive bouts, with 5 of the wins coming via stoppage.

He has a 7-1 record inside the octagon, with 4 wins via KO/TKO, two via submission, and one via unanimous decision.

'The Gift' was handed the first loss of his career in 2019 as Kevin Lee defeated him via first-round knockout with a head-kick. Despite the loss being a setback, Gillespie bounced back in his next fight as he finished Carlos Diego Ferreira via second-round TKO.

gregor gillespie @gregor_the_gift I am removed from the RANKINGS.. Not from the organization. (Fighters are removed after 12 months of inactivity). I am NOT GOING ANYWHERE! The UFC has always been great to me! 100% class! It is not their fault that I don’t have a fight. They Have offered me plenty of fights