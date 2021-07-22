"I saw the same eyes that I saw in Abu Dhabi" - Dustin Poirier reveals the exact moment when he hurt Conor McGregor on the feet at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier has revealed the exact moment when he had Conor McGregor in trouble in the main event of UFC 264.

Speaking to boxing royalty Teddy Atlas, 'The Diamond' shared his thoughts on the moment he hurt the Irishman in the trilogy bout.

"I slipped two crosses at the same time. I slipped his [Conor McGregor's] and I kinda threw a looping cross that touched him good... I saw the same eyes that I saw in Abu Dhabi when I hurt him on the feet. He makes a certain expression and his reaction is a certain way when he is hurt and now I've seen it twice." Dustin Poirier said.

The 32-year-old believes he would have finished the fight on the feet, had McGregor not forced a clinch engagement.

"He was hurt before the grappling, and him clinching, and the takedown and all that. He was hurt on the feet and I really feel like if he wouldn't have engaged in a clinch, I would have finished him there. I saw the same look in his eyes and I knew I was a punch or two away from sending him down."

You can listen to the full interview below:

The much-anticipated trilogy fight took a shocking turn when McGregor broke his left leg in the final seconds of the first round, resulting in a TKO victory for Poirier.

Before the anti-climatic ending, Poirier was dominating the fight, both on the feet and the ground. Two out of the three judges even scored the first round 10-8 in the Louisiana native's favor.

Dustin Poirier jokingly shares his gameplan for Charles Oliveira

With a second consecutive win over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier is likely to take on Charles Oliveira next for the lightweight crown.

When asked about his gameplan for 'Do Bronx' at the UFC 264 post-fight press conference, 'The Diamond' said:

"I have to get with my coaches and breaking down footage and everything that comes along with preparing for my opponents, but I'll probably just calf kick him."

The calf kick line was a reference to Dustin Poirier's successful gameplan, if it even was his plan heading into the fight, against 'The Notorious' in their rematch at UFC 257.

Edited by Harvey Leonard